“Long time no see” – Wasim Jaffer roasts Michael Vaughan as Bangladesh whitewash world champions England 3-0 in T20I series

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who often pulls erstwhile England captain Michael Vaughan’s leg, has once again roasted him on social media.

The development came as Bangladesh whitewashed England 3-0 in the three-match T20I series at home.

The former India opener shared a hilarious photo on Twitter on Tuesday, March 14, in which he can be seen donning a Bangladesh jersey. Jaffer captioned the post:

“Hello @MichaelVaughan, long time no see.”

The Jos Buttler-led side won the ODI series 2-1 against Bangladesh but the hosts fought back to whitewash the visitors in the T20Is. They beat England by six wickets and four wickets, respectively, in their first two games before registering a 16-run victory to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

As far as the third T20I is concerned, Bangladesh posted 158/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Litton Das scored 73 off 57 balls, while Najmul Hossain Shanto hit 47 off 26 balls.

For the visitors, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, Bangladesh bowlers restricted England to 142/6 in 20 overs. Taskin Ahmed took two wickets, while Tanvir Islam, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahim scalped one each.

Meanwhile, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler scored 53 and 40 runs, respectively.

“Really disappointing to lose the series” – Jos Buttler on England’s loss

Captain Jos Buttler sounded disappointed following a 3-0 loss against Bangladesh in the three-match series. He questioned the team’s fielding standards but also took the blame for his untimely run-out during the 14th over, which helped Bangladesh fight back.

Speaking on the post-match show, Buttler said:

“Really disappointing to lose the series, congratulations to Bangladesh, they outplayed us completely. We came back well (at the death), but we missed some opportunities in the field which is disappointing. The wicket got better as it went on and I thought we did well to restrict them to the total we did."

He continued:

"We hoped we could chase it down but it didn't happen. Losing two wickets quickly was crucial. Very disappointed in myself for not diving and being fully committed to completing that run.”

England will next play a one-off Test against Ireland in June ahead of the Ashes at home.

