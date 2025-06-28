"Look at Mayank Yadav" - Former batter discusses Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action and fitness ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd Test

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa pointed out that Team India's Jasprit Bumrah was fortunate to have such a long career despite his unusual bowling action. He emphasized that bowlers with such actions tend to get injured frequently.

The 39-year-old suggested that the ace speedster has had to deal with just one major injury, which he sustained during the final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia.

It is worth noting that Bumrah has suffered multiple back injuries. He also underwent back surgery in New Zealand in 2023.

Uthappa stated that Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) tearaway fast bowler Mayank Yadav breaking down very often has something to do with his bowling action. The youngster suffered a side strain in the 2024 Indian Premier League, while he picked up a back injury in the 2025 edition.

Speaking in the latest YouTube video on his channel, 'Robin Uthappa', the former Team India batter said:

"He (Jasprit Bumrah) is very lucky, yes, he does a lot of hard work and is a god-gifted player. He is lucky because with that kind of action, not having major injuries is a big thing. He's had minor injuries, but the last one was his first major injury he's gone through. Generally, bowlers with such actions break down very often, look at Mayank Yadav."

Uthappa added that Bumrah has bowled according to his body. He noted that the pacer managing to add the outswinger to his arsenal was unimaginable with such a bowling action.

"He's bowled according to his body and has brought so much innovation into his bowling. With that action, you can't even conceive how he is able to bowl the outswing. He has done the impossible for a guy with that kind of bowling action," he remarked.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 14th five-wicket haul during India's recently concluded Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. He registered figures of 24.4-5-83-5 in the home team's first innings.

However, he remained wicketless in the fourth innings, where England scripted their second-highest run chase in the format. The Ben Stokes-led side overhauled India's 371-run target with five wickets in hand.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for IND vs ENG 2025 2nd Test: Reports

India are expected to be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming second Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

According to The Indian Express, the star bowler is expected to be rested as part of his workload management. Even before the tour, there were reports indicating that he would feature in just three out of the five games.

The second Test of the series between India and England is set to be played from July 2 and 6. The game will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

