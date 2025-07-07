“Look at Shubman Gill” - Michael Vaughan blasts England batter’s terrible performance in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan has called out Ben Stokes and Co. after their disastrous outing against Team India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, resulting in a 336-run defeat. Vaughan pointed out how Shubman Gill rectified his shortcomings heading into the series.

Gill, who made a century on his captaincy debut, plundered a double-hundred and a hundred, punishing England at Edgbaston. While India batted well over 200 overs in the Test, the hosts managed to keep the opposition on the field for just a little over 150 overs.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, the 50-over-old observed that Gill stopped repeating his earlier mistakes and worked extremely hard on his defense.

"It is possible to change. Look at Shubman Gill. He came into this series averaging 35, and four innings later he averages 42," Vaughan wrote. "He has done that because of his mindset and strategy. He recognised that he was vulnerable to the lbw, and that his hands were away from his body. But he has been tighter, and that has allowed him to bat for long periods with greater control, while still putting the bad ball away."

Vaughan was highly critical of Zak Crawley, who registered scores of 19 and 0 at Edgabaston, opining that the Kent batter is not fulfilling his potential.

"Crawley is so exasperating because he has the game. He plays some glorious shots, and at times makes batting look easy. Having shown he could do it at Headingley, Zak has such a great opportunity to change his approach. But it was one step forward, two back. If he continues to play a shot a ball outside off stump he will continue snicking off."

He continued:

"I would love to know why this week, with Bumrah not playing, he suddenly moved two inches outside off stump in his stance. If you do that, you should know that anything outside your eye-line can be left well alone. Instead, he got out in both innings driving with half a bat, with his left foot staying down the middle of the stumps."

Crawley, 27, made a crucial 65 in the fourth innings against India during England's succesful run-chase of 371 at Headingley. However, he perished to Mohammed Siraj in both innings at Edgbaston after playing loose shots outside off-stump.

"With 2 hundreds this summer, you should be calm and confident" - Michael Vaughan on Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope. (Image Credits: Getty)

In the same column, Vaughan questioned Ollie Pope's spot in the team following his disappointing showing at Edgbaston with scores of 0 and 24. He elaborated:

"Pope has also been a worry. He made a fine hundred in the first innings of the series, and ever since it’s been like he’s batting on roller skates again. I just want to know why! He is back to averaging 34 for the series, which is just like last year, when he made big hundreds amid lots of low scores. With two hundreds this summer, you should be calm and confident. It’s a real concern that a batting line-up that features some incredible players can disintegrate so quickly."

England are certain to make changes for the third Test at Lord's, with Gus Atkinson added to the squad and Jofra Archer fit once again.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

