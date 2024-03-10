“Look at someone like James Anderson” - Glenn McGrath urges Mohammed Shami to learn about fitness from England legend

Australia’s pace bowling great Glenn McGrath has urged India’s Mohammed Shami to take a cue from veteran England bowler James Anderson with regard to fitness and longevity. While terming Shami as 'absolutely brilliant', McGrath added that a fast bowler needs to adapt and look after his body even more as he grows older.

The 33-year-old Shami has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. He recently underwent successful surgery on his Achilles tendon. On the other hand, the 41-year-old Anderson played in four of the five Tests in India and completed 700 Test scalps in Dharamsala.

Speaking to news agency PTI on the sidelines of an MRF Pace Foundation event in Chennai on Saturday, March 9, McGrath advised Shami to seek inspiration from the manner in which Anderson has maintained his fitness levels even after crossing the age of 40.

"It's tough, but the one thing that bowlers like him (Shami) possess is experience. He's been around for a long time and is an exceptional bowler, But, as you get older, you still need motivation to train hard, prepare and get out there and perform. Look at someone like James Anderson, who is 41, taking 700 Test wickets and still bowling well,” McGrath said.

"So, you can still be at the top of your game. But as you get older, being a fast bowler it is tough on the body, and it can certainly have an impact in the longer run," he went on to add.

Expand Tweet

The 54-year-old praised the current Indian pace attack and asserted that the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Shami still have a bit more to offer before the next generation take over.

"We have to wait and see the next generation coming through. (Jasprit) Bumrah has still got a bit to go, (Mohammed) Shami is a little older, and (Mohammed) Siraj has been around for a little while but still has plenty left,” he said.

“So, the (current Indian) bowling attack has still some life left. They are exceptional and have done the job for a long time. Shami has been absolutely brilliant as to what he can do with the ball, his control, attitude and the way he adapts are absolutely amazing. You have Siraj, who has done well. You also have Bumrah in the mix, along with the other guys," McGrath added.

While the 30-year-old Bumrah has claimed 159 wickets in 36 Test matches, Shami has picked up 229 in 64 matches. As for Siraj, the 29-year-old has 74 scalps to his name from 27 matches.

“He's definitely up there” - McGrath on whether Bumrah is among the top three pacers in world cricket

While spinners headlined India’s Test series triumph over England, Bumrah made a huge impact, finishing as the team’s second-highest wicket-taker despite missing one game. Asked if he would rate the right-arm pacer among the top three fast bowlers in the world at present, McGrath nodded in agreement.

"He's (Bumrah) definitely up there, there's no doubt about that. Glad to see him back in international cricket. Despite having to sit some time out with the injury, he possesses quality. He's unique with the way he bowls, but he has got a great attitude. He runs in hard all day, bowls in great areas, along with a good pace,” the Aussie legend said.

“Although he has a different run-up and action compared to most other bowlers, he has found a way to take wickets and be successful," McGrath concluded.

Expand Tweet

Ravichandran Ashwin (26) was the leading wicket-taker for India in the Test series against England. Bumrah picked up 19 scalps in four Tests at an average of 16.89.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App