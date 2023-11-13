"Look at Virat Kohli" - Michael Vaughan cites ex-Indian captain's example and urges England to improve fitness levels after 2023 World Cup debacle

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has cited Virat Kohli's example and urged the national men's team to address their fitness concerns after underperforming in the 2023 World Cup. Vaughan reckons fitness is the most key aspect when it comes to white-ball cricket.

Kohli is arguably one of the fittest players going around and his success in ODIs depends upon running between the wickets and maneuvering the gaps. He is also currently the highest run-getter at the 2023 World Cup, accumulating 594 runs in nine innings at an average of 99.

In his column for The Telegraph, the 49-year-old stated that the 'Bazballers' should concentrate on improving their fitness standards and that the relaxed approach works only in red-ball cricket.

"This relaxed, carefree attitude of the Bazballers has been great but it should not roll into white-ball games. In white-ball cricket you have to be fit, running between wickets and in the outfield. Look at Virat Kohli. He spends four hours running around in the field and then goes and bats for 3-4 hours and masterminds the chase. That is fitness."

England's fitness suffered the most during their clash against South Africa amid the unforgiving heat in Mumbai. The bowlers struggled to bowl in good rhythm and had to take frequent drinks break.

"I hope Key and the team behind the scenes are making sure that is important" - Michael Vaughan on fitness

Michael Vaughan (Image Credits: Twitter)

Vaughan called for benchmarks for fitness to be introduced by the team's managing director Robert Key. The 2005 Ashes-winning skipper admitted to fears over going back to old-school days, adding:

"English cricket has to set benchmarks and fitness is hugely important for discipline. It shows discipline in life if you are fit and looking after yourself, getting in the gym, pounding the treadmill and doing your miles. Cricket is a running game. I hope Key and the team behind the scenes are making sure that is important and not going back to the old-school days."

England have made wholesale changes for their next limited-overs assignment, which is against the West Indies in December. However, Jos Buttler has retained the captaincy role.