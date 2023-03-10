“Looking forward to seeing top-order batsmen make runs and have a cup of chai” - Ravichandran Ashwin after hard-earned six-fer

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin asserted that he is hopeful of the batters doing a good job on Day 3 of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia. The 36-year-old opined that, considering the nature of the pitch, it could all come down to how well the teams bat in the second innings.

Ashwin claimed 6/91 in Australia’s first innings, sending down 47.2 overs. Despite his impressive performances, the visitors held the upper hand after Day 2 of the contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, March 10.

Usman Khawaja (180) went on to convert his hundred into a big knock, while Cameron Green (114) registered his maiden Test ton as Australia posted 480 in their first innings.

At a press conference following the second day’s play, Ashwin was asked about the way forward for India in the Test match. He replied:

“I feel it’s a second-innings game. However, we need to respect that we need to bat really well and put a good score on the board. I am just looking forward to seeing some top-order batsmen make runs and have a cup of chai and probably turn up day after to bat.

“That is exactly what a bowler would like after a day like this. I’d be cheering the batters on from the bottom of my heart.”

Ashwin admitted that how India bat on Day 3 would be crucial in the context of the Test match. He also stated that Australia fell short of batting India out of the game.

At the same time, he conceded that India could have kept the Aussies to a lower total. The seasoned spinner elaborated:

“Tomorrow is a very important day for us, batting-wise. How the game pans out will depend on our batting performance tomorrow. Australia had a good chance to score 550-600 and shut us out of the game. That did not happen, but we also could have conceded 30-40 runs fewer. But all this is hindsight.”

During the course of his six-wicket haul, Ashwin surpassed Anil Kumble on the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kumble claimed 111 scalps in 20 Tests, while Ashwin is on 113 wickets, playing in his 22nd Test. Incidentally, Australia’s Nathan Lyon has also claimed 113 scalps in the Border-Gavaskar Test series.

“Expect the pitch to be nice and easy-paced” - Ashwin on Day 3 surface

The Ahmedabad pitch has undoubtedly been the best for batting among all surfaces used in the series.

Ashwin reckons that the strip will continue to be good for batting on Day 3 as well, before gradually breaking up. Asked about his assessment of the pitch, the off-spinner said:

“All I know is that there is enough cut grass and there is enough rolling of water that’s gone underneath that surface. I play a lot of cricket in Chennai, where there is a lot of cut grass and rolling. I expect the pitch to be nice and easy paced and probably break as the game goes on, which I hope is not for the next five sessions.”

India will resume their first innings in Ahmedabad at 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs.

