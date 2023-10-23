"Looks like The Undertaker is about to make an entrance at Dharamsala"- Top 10 funny memes after IND vs NZ World Cup clash was paused due to fog 

A unique incident happened during the 2023 World Cup match between India and New Zealand on Sunday, October 22.

Fog interrupted the proceedings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala during the second innings of the match. It was so dense that the umpires had to stop the play as the visibility was inadequate to continue.

It first happened during the 15th over when Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were batting in the chase. The umpires engaged in a brief chat but continued the play after that.

At around 19:37 (IST), the situation worsened as the fog surrounded the whole arena, forcing the umpires to pause the match. The players then walked off the field to the dressing rooms.

It cleared up after 10 minutes, allowing the match to resume without losing any overs. The fog did not interrupt the action after that juncture as India went on to chase down New Zealand's target of 274 in 48 overs.

Virat Kohli (95) anchored the chase well by holding one end even when wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Ravindra Jadeja (39*) provided some support to Kohli and finished the match in style with a four.

Fans were surprised after play was halted due to fog. They took the opportunity and showcased their creativity by sharing hilarious memes on the matter.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Full credit to India, they bowled fantastically well"- New Zealand captain Tom Latham after their first loss in 2023 World Cup

After the conclusion of the match on Sunday, New Zealand captain Tom Latham reflected on his team's maiden loss in the 2023 World Cup, saying:

"We played well. Towards the last 10 (overs), did not capitalize. Full credit to India, they bowled fantastically well. With the ball, we went past the bat plenty of times. They managed to get partnership after partnership, we just couldn't get two wickets in a row."

About his side's next plans in the 2023 World Cup, Latham said:

"We have got a few days off. Day game coming up, which is in a week. We were not too far off today, just taking the positives from that."

Latham also gave credit to Kohli for taking the game away from them, saying:

"He (Virat Kohli) played a fantastic innings, controlled it well and the team batted around him. We got to be proactive, work to your plan as much as you can. Another good innings from him. "

Do you think India and New Zealand will reach the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup? Let us know in the comments section.