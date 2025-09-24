"Looks woefully out of form" - Robin Uthappa's makes massive claim on star batter ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa believes Sanju Samson's scratchy form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 is a result of a considerable change in his bat face. With Shubman Gill back in the T20I squad for the tournament, Samson has been demoted to the middle-order.

The Kerala wicketkeeper struggled in India's latest clash against Pakistan, scoring a 17-ball 13 at No. 5. Samson batted at No. 3 in their final Group stage outing against Oman and scored 56. However, he struck at a sub-par rate of only 124.44 in the contest.

Talking about Samson's form in the Asia Cup on the KimAppa YouTube show, Uthappa said (16:10):

"Sanju Samson looks woefully out of form. I noticed something about the way he is picking up his bat. Sanju generally when he picks up his bat, his bat face is open. But in his last innings, that wasn't the case. His face was completely closed. I was like, ' Wow, what has he done?' His hands have changed or is he trying to hit the ball too hard?"

He added:

"What I would do is take a video and show him how he was batting then to now. Then ask him to share his thoughts on what's changed. You have to respect the fact that mentally they are in the middle of a competitive tournament. So you don't want to intrude. You just want to give them enough information without saying anything. They are intelligent enough to understand. Sometimes they don't need inputs and just need a mirror on what's going on."

Samson enjoyed incredible success as India's opener in T20Is before the Asia Cup, averaging almost 38 at a strike rate of 183.70 in his 12 previous outings.

"That gives you a luxury to add a bowler or an all-rounder into your squad" - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa believes Team India could continue preferring Sanju Samson over Jitesh Sharma as their T20I wicketkeeper and middle-order batter, thanks to the former's ability to open the batting. Jitesh played the role of a middle-order finisher to perfection in the recent IPL 2025, helping the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win their maiden title.

"Yes, Sanju's natural position isn't at No. 5 or 6 as a finisher. However, with someone like Sanju, why the selectors could lean towards him is also that if he can figure this piece out at No. 5 or 6, and if India ever wants an opener, then he can fill that spot as well. That gives you a luxury to add a bowler or an all-rounder into your squad. Because you can only take 15 for the World Cup so it gives you that extra cushion," said Uthappa.

Uthappa added:

"How long would I play Sanju? I would say if there are 20 games (hypothetical) till the World Cup, then first 10 games Sanju and I'll communicate that to him. You figure out how to score runs at No. 5 or 6 in those first 10 games. First 10 games is yours and the next 10 is Jitesh's. Maybe I'll give you (Sanju) two extra games just because it's not your natural position, to figure it out so 12-8."

Jitesh has struggled with the bat in his brief T20I career, averaging only 14.28 at a strike rate of 147.05 in nine matches.

