"Losing is good at times" - Hardik Pandya after T20I series defeat against West Indies 

Team India skipper Hardik Pandya believes that there is no need to panic after the Men in Blue suffered a defeat in the five-match T20I series against West Indies.

The Indian side suffered an eight-wicket loss in the deciding fifth T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday, August 13. West Indies successfully chased down the 166-run target with eight wickets to spare to win the series 3-2.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pandya stated that losing can be good at times for the team, as it helps the group improve. He opined that India have adequate time to strengthen their T20I team.

Following his first bilateral series defeat as captain, Hardik Pandya remarked:

"We lost the momentum when I came in and couldn't capitalize on the situation. I believe we gonna challenge ourselves. We try to get better. In hindsight, it is fine. We don't need to explain much. I know how the boys are within the group. We have enough time to figure out. Losing is good at times."

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the fifth T20I. Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a crucial half-century, scoring 61 runs off 45 balls. The other batters, however, failed to convert their starts into big scores, and the visitors finished at 165/9 after 20 overs.

West Indies chased down the target comfortably in 18 overs, thanks to Brandon King's incredible unbeaten knock of 85 and Nicholas Pooran's contribution of 44 runs.

"Every youngster who is coming in is showing character" - Hardik Pandya on India's T20I team

Highlighting the positives that India can take away from the five-match T20I series against West Indies, Hardik Pandya stated that the youngsters in the side did a fantastic job.

The all-rounder mentioned that it makes him very happy to see the younger players shining. Speaking about his bowling changes, he explained that he prefers to go with his gut feeling.

"They kept coming and tried something new. It is part of the process. It is what I feel at that moment. If I see a situation, I generally prefer something that comes to mind. No rocket science, just my gut feel. Every youngster who is coming in is showing character.

"I can't be more happy when I see a youngster comes in and puts his hand up. A big thank you to everyone. The T20 World Cup would be here. There would be bigger numbers then."

It is worth mentioning that this is India's first lost in a bilateral series (minimum three matches) to West Indies in 17 years.