"Losing against Ireland is not as easy as Pakistan made it look like"- Top 10 funny memes after India's clinical win vs Ireland in T20 World Cup

Team India registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Ireland in their opening match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York hosted the clash on Wednesday (June 5). It was a complete mismatch as Men in Blue dominated the Irish team in all three departments with a clinical show.

After being asked to bat first, Ireland's batters struggled miserably on a two-paced surface and got bundled out for 96 in 16 overs. Hardik Pandya (3/27), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6) and Arshdeep Singh (2/35) were among the wickets for Indian team. Gareth Delany (26) top-scored for Ireland side in their batting department.

Team India lost Virat Kohli early in the paltry chase, perishing for 1(5). Rohit Sharma weathered the storm while facing the new ball. He then played with aggressive intent to hit a 36-ball half-century to set up a platform for an easy chase for his side. Rishabh Pant (36*) supported him well with an impactful knock and finished the match in the 13th over with a stylish six.

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided T20 World Cup match between India and Ireland on Wednesday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I wouldn't mind at all"- Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on seamer-friendly conditions in New York after victory vs Ireland in 2024 T20 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, Jasprit Bumrah received the Player of the Match award for his sensational spell of 3-1-6-2. Reflecting on the win and his bowling performance, the ace pacer said:

"Coming from India, when you see the ball seaming around, going quite a bit, with good bounce and pace, I wouldn't mind at all. In this format you have to be proactive, you can't pre-empt a lot of things, you realize these are the conditions and adapt as quickly as possible. We had played proactive game as well, we knew how the wickets are here."

Shedding light on the playing conditions on offer, Bumrah continued:

"With the overcast conditions, knew the ball would do something, trying to stick to that and trying to go back to what has worked for us. You want to cover all bases, once the seam goes down, the wicket does settle down, ya, there is a uneven bounce, but you have to be prepared to bowl in all conditions, very happy with the outing we had today."

