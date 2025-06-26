“Lot to learn from the lower order” - When Virat Kohli made stunning comment despite losing Edgbaston Test of ENG vs IND 2018 series

Team India, led by former captain Virat Kohli, endured a narrow defeat in the first Test of the 2018 series against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The contest is fondly remembered for the ace batter's masterclass, but the 31-run loss, which gave the Alastair Cook-led side the lead, proved costly in the five-match affair.

After England posted 287 in the first innings, India were tottering at 148-6, with all of the recognised batters except Virat Kohli back in the hut. The then-skipper had to rely on the lower order to inch closer to the opposition's first innings total. He led the charge and dominated the strike, while the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav played out a total of 52 deliveries to help Kohli score 149, and steer India to 274 in reply.

Even in the second innings, India's top-order crumbled to 78-5 in the run chase of 194 runs. Cameos from Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma took India close, but not over the line. After the loss, Virat Kohli remarked how the top-order must learn from the lower-order batters.

"Application. There's a lot to learn from the lower order as well. First innings, Ishant and Umesh got stuck in there, again Ishant showed character here, Umesh got stuck in with Hardik, so those kinds of things make you feel that as top-order batsmen, we need to apply ourselves better also. Just look at ourselves in the mirror," Kohli said after England claimed a 1-0 series lead (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Team India's top-order crumbled in the next Test at Lord's as well, where they were bundled out for 107 and 130 in the first and second innings, respectively.

New-look Team India's fragile lower order proving to be a massive concern already after Kohli's retirement

In stark contrast to the likes of Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami, the current India outfit's lower-order has hardly had a say with the bat. With Ravindra Jadeja's returns diminishing, while the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna all inadept with the bat, the Men in Blue suffered in the 2025 series opener in Headingley, Leeds.

The lack of impact by the lower-order batters resulted in twin collapses in the Test, both of which severely hampered India's lead. Their poor contributions reflected in the end as England chased down the 371-run target, while India were aiming a figure close to the 450-figure mark to keep the opposition completely out.

The Shubman Gill-led side are headed to Edgbaston in Birmingham next for the second match of the series with a 0-1 deficit. The contest is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

