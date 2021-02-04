Teams will take confidence from India’s win in Australia: Joe Root

England Test skipper Joe Root feels India’s extraordinary series triumph in Australia will inspire other sides to do well away from home.

Praising Team India for their 2-1 Test series win Down Under, Joe Root stated in a press conference:

“A lot of sides around the world will look at that series in Australia and take huge amount of confidence from it. Huge credit to India for going there and winning. It’s a very difficult place to go and win. We all know that. Teams will see that and see that it’s possible to win away from home.”

According to Joe Root, Australia’s loss proves that there is growing pressure on the home teams as well now. The England skipper, however, added that it is also an opportunity for players to make their chances count. He added:

“It (pressure) will be the same when we turn up in England and host some brilliant sides coming over, and we should embrace that challenge. That should excite us. There are so many great opportunities that come with that. As a side, and as an individual, when you are given those opportunities, you must just try to maximize those.”

England not heavily reliant on certain individuals anymore: Joe Root

Joe Root

The 30-year-old went on to state that the depth in the current England Test squad is one of the team’s strength. Joe Root further said:

“One thing we have had in the most recent past is competition for places, bit more depth within our squad and not being heavily reliant on certain individuals, which might not have been the case a few years ago. It’s really an exciting time for the team, and guys have really got to grasp the opportunities if they get them.”

Joe Root will go into the India series on a high, having notched up brilliant scores of 228 and 186 in the two away Tests against Sri Lanka, which the visitors clinched 2-0.

The first Test against India in Chennai will be the England captain’s landmark 100th Test. In 99 Tests, Joe Root has 8249 runs to his name at an average of 49.39. He has scored 19 hundreds and 49 fifties till date.