Lou Vincent receives special cap to mark 100th ODI from 'tearful' Sir Richard Hadlee, nearly 17 years after reaching the milestone

Former New Zealand batter Lou Vincent received a special cap to mark his 100th ODI, nearly 17 years after he reached the milestone back in 2007. Kiwi legend Sir Richard Hadlee presented Vincent with the cap in Auckland at a ceremony attended by Vincent's family and a few former teammates.

Vincent represented New Zealand in 23 Tests, 102 ODIs and nine T20Is between 2001 and 2007, scoring nearly 4000 international runs. He later featured in county cricket in England. However, in 2014, the cricketer was banned for life by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after he admitted to breaching ECB's anti-corruption regulations. In December 2023, the ECB revised the ban and allowed Vincent to return to domestic cricket.

Speaking to The Post after belatedly receiving his 100th ODI cap, Vincent said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

Trending

"It was a lovely way to be acknowledged for my cricketing career, and to be able to use the night as an avenue to say thank you very, very much to people who've been by my side through the great times and the tricky times. It was a really memorable, special night with some lovely words spoken."

Expand Tweet

The 45-year-old thanked Sir Hadlee for taking time out and flying to Auckland to present him with the commemorative cap. According to Vincent, Hadlee, who had first picked him for New Zealand as a selector, was in tears while presenting him the special cap.

"I was able to say to him 'Richard, you are New Zealand Cricket, you are the best player we've ever had, you've achieved so much, and for you to take time out and fly to Auckland to want to present this cap to me is so, so humbling and a reflection of the great man you are," Vincent said. "And he was in tears. Sir Richard Hadlee in tears!" the former Kiwi cricketer stated.

Vincent's 100th ODI match came against South Africa in Cape Town in December 2007. He was bowled for 18 by Dale Steyn and took the scalp of Jacques Kallis (30), which was to be his only wicket in the one-day format.

"Life moves on, and my life has moved on now" - Vincent

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the right-handed batter recently played a game for Seddon Cricket Club and was involved in a five-day game to raise awareness on men's mental health. While reflecting on the ups and downs in his career, a philosophical Vincent said:

"Life moves on, and my life has moved on now. I've been blessed with a little son, and I've got two daughters who are teenagers. To have the opportunity to start a family again and be settled in the far north and have the beach life - a simple life - this is all I'm focused on now."

Much before things went awry, Vincent made a memorable Test debut, scoring 104 & 54 against Australia in Perth in towards the end of 2001. He also notched up a double hundred against Sri Lanka in Wellington in April 2005.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️