"Love him or hate him, you cannot avoid him" - Twitterati baffled by Shardul Thakur's inclusion in the playing XI at the expense of Umran Malik 

All-rounder Shardul Thakur returns to India's playing XI for the ODI series opener against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18. The Mumbai-born player's inclusion comes at the expense of Umran Malik, but it increases the depth of the Indian batting unit against the No.1-ranked ODI team in the world.
Thakur was not in the squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. With KL Rahul and Axar Patel not being available for the New Zealand series due to family commitments, the pace-bowling all-rounder was included alongside Shahbaz Ahmed for the three-match affair.
His last ODI appearance came during the tour of Bangladesh in December 2022. He claimed four wickets in the series, which India ended up losing by a 2-1 margin. Prior to that, he had a good home series against South Africa in September-October, where he got to bowl with the new ball as well.
Fans took to Twitter to debate the selection call which saw Thakur being included in the playing XI. Here are some of the tweets:
Shardul Thakur has recorded single-digit scores across his last four innings
The all-rounder has only been able to tally 13 runs across his last four innings. His last knock of significance came against South Africa in the first ODI at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where he scored a quickfire 33.
Team India have won the toss in the first ODI against New Zealand and decided to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
The Men in Blue are without the services of KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas, who was a late omission from the squad after sustaining a back injury, has been replaced by Rajat Patidar.
The Blackcaps, meanwhile, are coming on the back of a historic 2-1 series win over Pakistan but will be without key players like Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, and Tim Southee.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
