"Love him or hate him, you cannot avoid him" - Twitterati baffled by Shardul Thakur's inclusion in the playing XI at the expense of Umran Malik 

All-rounder Shardul Thakur returns to India's playing XI for the ODI series opener against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18. The Mumbai-born player's inclusion comes at the expense of Umran Malik, but it increases the depth of the Indian batting unit against the No.1-ranked ODI team in the world.

Thakur was not in the squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. With KL Rahul and Axar Patel not being available for the New Zealand series due to family commitments, the pace-bowling all-rounder was included alongside Shahbaz Ahmed for the three-match affair.

His last ODI appearance came during the tour of Bangladesh in December 2022. He claimed four wickets in the series, which India ended up losing by a 2-1 margin. Prior to that, he had a good home series against South Africa in September-October, where he got to bowl with the new ball as well.

Fans took to Twitter to debate the selection call which saw Thakur being included in the playing XI. Here are some of the tweets:

All of a sudden, Shardul Thakur is in the playing XI. Poor management.

KhabriBhai @RealKhabriBhai



Hence Advantage New Zealand



Breaking News : Lord Shardul Thakur is back in the playing xi of India
Hence Advantage New Zealand

yr.samar @YusufRahamani

Playing Shardul Thakur instead of umran Malik that's a disrespect to fast bowling.

Unless there is a injury concern to Umran Malik, I don't see any reason to drop him and pick Shardul Thakur. You have to give him maximum game time before the World Cup, he can be an important bowler for India in the marquee event

Listening to Rohit Sharma it seems like he is keen to play Shardul Thakur to give some depth to the batting. I just hope that it is not the case. We should play the best XI available and not play players to try and manufacture a XI. This is how we messed up in the past.

Sharat Chandra Bhatt @imsbhatt0707



But our batting finishes at No. 7, so playing Shardul Thakur make into the playing XI as he provides some batting at No. 8 .



Hard on Umran Malik to de dropped as he has been superb in the middle overs in the ODIs he played.
But our batting finishes at No. 7, so playing Shardul Thakur make into the playing XI as he provides some batting at No. 8.

Arryaa Sinha @arryaa_sinha ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



In for New Zealand: Henry NIcholls, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley



What do you make of both the teams?



LIVE:



In for India: Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar & Suryakumar Yadav
In for New Zealand: Henry NIcholls, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley
What do you make of both the teams?
I don't understand the selection of shardul thakur ....useless as a batsman and an average bowler in my opinion

I'll personally would have gone with umran who bowled really well in first two odi's and specially his wicket taking ability in middle overs which we lacked in past ! Shardul thakur has done well in PP in odis not in middle overs ! So this selection doesnt make any sense

Kb @Kb35713022

Everytime youngster get benched get ready for hammering of shami and shardul
Shardul thakur is average player in Whiteball

Shardul thakur playing instead of Umran Malik is a Clear indication that india is look for Extending batting depth ,if Shardul does what he done for past 3 years ,2 Wickets and 2 sixes in the end then I feel he is surely an asset ,Umran can be valuable only if he reduce economy.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



Shardul Thakur Love him or hate him, you can't avoid him!

Atrovoid @atrovoid

Shardul Thakur in place of Umran Malik. It just happens in India. Joke of a decision.

Paritosh Kumar 🏏 @ParitoshK_2016

Also, In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, it's a good team.



Shardul Thakur being in the 11 makes the batting line-up a little longer, that's a good choice. But it would be interesting how he bowls as he has been expensive most of the time in ODI cricket.
Also, In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, it's a good team.

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola







Only Possible In Team India Shardul Thakur replaces Umran Malik

Shardul Thakur has recorded single-digit scores across his last four innings

The all-rounder has only been able to tally 13 runs across his last four innings. His last knock of significance came against South Africa in the first ODI at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where he scored a quickfire 33.

Team India have won the toss in the first ODI against New Zealand and decided to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Men in Blue are without the services of KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas, who was a late omission from the squad after sustaining a back injury, has been replaced by Rajat Patidar.

The Blackcaps, meanwhile, are coming on the back of a historic 2-1 series win over Pakistan but will be without key players like Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, and Tim Southee.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

