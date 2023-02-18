"Love her the way Virat Kohli loves Chole Bhature.."- Fans react after Kohli's response to delivery of Chole Bhature in dressing room goes viral

Virat Kohli caught the attention of fans with his exclamation of joy in the dressing room during India's first innings on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in his hometown of Delhi.
The event transpired while he was in the dressing room and was having a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid after being dismissed. One of the team's support staff members interrupted the conversation and showed Kohli that his food delivery had arrived. The order is presumed to be Chole Bhature, a known favorite of the 34-year-old.
As soon as he saw it, Virat Kohli clapped in joy and indicated that he would be coming in a short while, and resumed his conversation with Dravid. After observing Kohli's priceless reaction to the sight of delicious food during the match, fans shared memes and jokes on social media.
"Virat Kohli was unfortunate to get dismissed"- Aakash Chopra on the controversial LBW call of the umpire on Day 2 of the Delhi Test
Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra weighed in on the debate about the controversial umpiring call against Virat Kohli (44) in the 2nd Test against Australia on Saturday.
Chopra revealed that he felt the ball came into contact with the bat and pad at the same time and, in such cases, the benefit of the doubt ought to go to the batter.
Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:
"Virat Kohli was unfortunate to get dismissed. From the replays, it looked like the ball had hit the bat and pad at the same time. According to the law, in such a situation the benefit of doubt goes to the batter."
"But the third umpire felt that he did not have conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. I feel the replays shouldn't be shown on the big screen because then the umpire becomes a villain for 35,000 people on the ground."
India scored 262 in their first innings and Australia began their second innings with a lead of one run. At stumps on Day 2, Australia reached 61/1 with Travis Head (39*) and Marnus Labuschagne (16*) at the crease.
