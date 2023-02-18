Create

"Love her the way Virat Kohli loves Chole Bhature.."- Fans react after Kohli's response to delivery of Chole Bhature in dressing room goes viral

By Balakrishna
Modified Feb 18, 2023 21:36 IST
Fans react after Virat Kohli's dressing room reaction to a food delivery went viral.

Virat Kohli caught the attention of fans with his exclamation of joy in the dressing room during India's first innings on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in his hometown of Delhi.

The event transpired while he was in the dressing room and was having a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid after being dismissed. One of the team's support staff members interrupted the conversation and showed Kohli that his food delivery had arrived. The order is presumed to be Chole Bhature, a known favorite of the 34-year-old.

As soon as he saw it, Virat Kohli clapped in joy and indicated that he would be coming in a short while, and resumed his conversation with Dravid. After observing Kohli's priceless reaction to the sight of delicious food during the match, fans shared memes and jokes on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Virat Kohli's reaction is so cute on seeing chole bhature https://t.co/H4sl8ZCKnh
Virat Kohli and his love for Delhi ke chole bhature 😂https://t.co/8CHMbo4Oml
Ram ke chole bhature aa gye 😂#INDvAUS https://t.co/o4LJsjWEYM
This is what ram ke chole bhature do to a men .Comfort food for kohli he knows he was in good touch treating himself with with chole bhature 😂😂😂 #axarpatel #ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli #Ramkecholebhature #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/5N8ujUi1y2
Chole Bhature Supremacy. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JlbBkf1bmT
Kohli ne Chole bhature trend karwa diya🤣🤣 https://t.co/nIWgRxuWTP
Craze for King Kohli and Delhi's favourite Chole Bhature !! 😁 This is me For you @imVkohli #KingKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli https://t.co/c4TSu3tU4B
Love her the way Virat Kohli loves Chole Bhature.. she never gonna leave you. 🥹 https://t.co/dssmLkInT5
Someone : Kohli ji Aapke Chole Bhature ready ho gyeKohli : Chalo, Set hai 😂😂#ViratKohli𓃵 #indvsaus #kohli#viratkohli #IndvsAus2ndtesthttps://t.co/ywAjKukGR1
My reaction when chole bhature arrives in between an important conversationhttps://t.co/VE65anP0kp
Delhi guy and his love for chole bhature is immense. 😍❤️ https://t.co/wJMZFDV9bf
Love for Chole bhature is unconditional.😍🔥And that iconic clap of Indians (le aaya)😂#INDvAUS #ViratKohli #BGT2023 https://t.co/OENhJJM2hy
My theory:Team management ordered Ram ke chole bhature so that kohli would calm down and not kill Nitin Bhau after going on field twitter.com/meme_ki_diwani…
Lbw gya bhaad me.....Enjoy Ram's chole bhature#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #AUSvIND #INDvAUS#CricketTwitter #BGT2023 #BGT #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #BorderGavaskarTrophy https://t.co/wdNv5iA6nE
After Virat endorsement of Rama Chole Bhature the price is touching sky from ₹40 to 120 per plate. Balle Balle for Rama's. twitter.com/allaboutcric_/…
me🤝 virat kohli when chole bhature comes... https://t.co/4idZv75ccs
वाह रामा के छोटे भटूरे..🤤while making strategies for the Second Inning #ViratKohli𓃵 takes a break for 'Chole Bhature'.Even #RahulDravid is stunned..#CholeBhature #INDvAUS #Ramkecholebhature https://t.co/jhTGkQmOBc
@katyxkohli17 Kohli the unpaid brand ambassador of - rajori garden ke "ram ke chole bhature" 😂
Ram ke chole bhature 📈#ViratKohli https://t.co/aJ5Kw5BnY2
Ooo Ben stokes chole bhature🤤https://t.co/9cS8hxqfnL
Nitin Menon after Virat Kohli wicket, going to prepare Chole Bhature be like 😅 #ViratKohli https://t.co/Tyvg4Zr57X
#ViratKohli after seeing the Chole Bhature 😂🤣 https://t.co/ztpWGdNFi5
Virat Kohli is all of us when we see Chole Bhature(That clap is everything) twitter.com/mrinaaal/statu…

"Virat Kohli was unfortunate to get dismissed"- Aakash Chopra on the controversial LBW call of the umpire on Day 2 of the Delhi Test

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra weighed in on the debate about the controversial umpiring call against Virat Kohli (44) in the 2nd Test against Australia on Saturday.

Chopra revealed that he felt the ball came into contact with the bat and pad at the same time and, in such cases, the benefit of the doubt ought to go to the batter.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Virat Kohli was unfortunate to get dismissed. From the replays, it looked like the ball had hit the bat and pad at the same time. According to the law, in such a situation the benefit of doubt goes to the batter."
"But the third umpire felt that he did not have conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. I feel the replays shouldn't be shown on the big screen because then the umpire becomes a villain for 35,000 people on the ground."

India scored 262 in their first innings and Australia began their second innings with a lead of one run. At stumps on Day 2, Australia reached 61/1 with Travis Head (39*) and Marnus Labuschagne (16*) at the crease.

