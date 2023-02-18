"Love her the way Virat Kohli loves Chole Bhature.."- Fans react after Kohli's response to delivery of Chole Bhature in dressing room goes viral

Virat Kohli caught the attention of fans with his exclamation of joy in the dressing room during India's first innings on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in his hometown of Delhi.

The event transpired while he was in the dressing room and was having a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid after being dismissed. One of the team's support staff members interrupted the conversation and showed Kohli that his food delivery had arrived. The order is presumed to be Chole Bhature, a known favorite of the 34-year-old.

As soon as he saw it, Virat Kohli clapped in joy and indicated that he would be coming in a short while, and resumed his conversation with Dravid. After observing Kohli's priceless reaction to the sight of delicious food during the match, fans shared memes and jokes on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions:

leishaa ✨ @katyxkohli17 Virat Kohli's reaction is so cute on seeing chole bhature

Virat Kohli's reaction is so cute on seeing chole bhature https://t.co/H4sl8ZCKnh

Pratham. @75thHundredWhen

Virat Kohli and his love for Delhi ke chole bhature Virat Kohli and his love for Delhi ke chole bhature 😂https://t.co/8CHMbo4Oml

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

#INDvAUS Ram ke chole bhature aa gye Ram ke chole bhature aa gye 😂#INDvAUS https://t.co/o4LJsjWEYM

DEVANSH ARORA @areydevanshh

Comfort food for kohli he knows he was in good touch treating himself with with chole bhature



#axarpatel #ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli #Ramkecholebhature #RohitSharma𓃵 This is what ram ke chole bhature do to a men .Comfort food for kohli he knows he was in good touch treating himself with with chole bhature This is what ram ke chole bhature do to a men .Comfort food for kohli he knows he was in good touch treating himself with with chole bhature 😂😂😂 #axarpatel #ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli #Ramkecholebhature #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/5N8ujUi1y2

S.S🧚‍♀️ @S_S_crickfam Kohli ne Chole bhature trend karwa diya🤣🤣 Kohli ne Chole bhature trend karwa diya🤣🤣 https://t.co/nIWgRxuWTP

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Love her the way Virat Kohli loves Chole Bhature.. she never gonna leave you. 🥹 Love her the way Virat Kohli loves Chole Bhature.. she never gonna leave you. 🥹 https://t.co/dssmLkInT5

Vivek Gautam @Imvivek04 My reaction when chole bhature arrives in between an important conversation



My reaction when chole bhature arrives in between an important conversationhttps://t.co/VE65anP0kp

Hunटरर ♂ @nickhunterr Delhi guy and his love for chole bhature is immense. Delhi guy and his love for chole bhature is immense. 😍❤️ https://t.co/wJMZFDV9bf

Aryan Chauhan @aryan__chauhan_

And that iconic clap of Indians (le aaya)

#INDvAUS #ViratKohli #BGT2023 Love for Chole bhature is unconditional.And that iconic clap of Indians (le aaya) Love for Chole bhature is unconditional.😍🔥And that iconic clap of Indians (le aaya)😂#INDvAUS #ViratKohli #BGT2023 https://t.co/OENhJJM2hy

. @VK7216

Team management ordered Ram ke chole bhature so that kohli would calm down and not kill Nitin Bhau after going on field Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Kohli sahab gaaliya dene phuch gye aate hi menon ko Kohli sahab gaaliya dene phuch gye aate hi menon ko https://t.co/WIxaO2SEOB My theory:Team management ordered Ram ke chole bhature so that kohli would calm down and not kill Nitin Bhau after going on field twitter.com/meme_ki_diwani… My theory:Team management ordered Ram ke chole bhature so that kohli would calm down and not kill Nitin Bhau after going on field twitter.com/meme_ki_diwani…

Sunil Kumar Gupta @thesunilgupta All About Cricket @allaboutcric_ Rajouri Garden me Rama ke chole Bhature with pyaz and hari chutney 🤤



Rajouri Garden me Rama ke chole Bhature with pyaz and hari chutney 🤤https://t.co/wAy3SPeUmB After Virat endorsement of Rama Chole Bhature the price is touching sky from ₹40 to 120 per plate. Balle Balle for Rama's. twitter.com/allaboutcric_/… After Virat endorsement of Rama Chole Bhature the price is touching sky from ₹40 to 120 per plate. Balle Balle for Rama's. twitter.com/allaboutcric_/…

Ayra💫 @Ayra_rants me🤝 virat kohli when chole bhature comes...



me🤝 virat kohli when chole bhature comes... https://t.co/4idZv75ccs

Bhavya @iam_bhavyaa @katyxkohli17 Kohli the unpaid brand ambassador of - rajori garden ke "ram ke chole bhature" @katyxkohli17 Kohli the unpaid brand ambassador of - rajori garden ke "ram ke chole bhature" 😂

iuc🌻 @Never_EVER_MeE Ooo Ben stokes chole bhature🤤

Ooo Ben stokes chole bhature🤤https://t.co/9cS8hxqfnL

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08 #ViratKohli

Nitin Menon after Virat Kohli wicket, going to prepare Chole Bhature be like Nitin Menon after Virat Kohli wicket, going to prepare Chole Bhature be like 😅 #ViratKohli https://t.co/Tyvg4Zr57X

"Virat Kohli was unfortunate to get dismissed"- Aakash Chopra on the controversial LBW call of the umpire on Day 2 of the Delhi Test

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra weighed in on the debate about the controversial umpiring call against Virat Kohli (44) in the 2nd Test against Australia on Saturday.

Chopra revealed that he felt the ball came into contact with the bat and pad at the same time and, in such cases, the benefit of the doubt ought to go to the batter.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Virat Kohli was unfortunate to get dismissed. From the replays, it looked like the ball had hit the bat and pad at the same time. According to the law, in such a situation the benefit of doubt goes to the batter."

"But the third umpire felt that he did not have conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. I feel the replays shouldn't be shown on the big screen because then the umpire becomes a villain for 35,000 people on the ground."

India scored 262 in their first innings and Australia began their second innings with a lead of one run. At stumps on Day 2, Australia reached 61/1 with Travis Head (39*) and Marnus Labuschagne (16*) at the crease.

