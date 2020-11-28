I am enjoying my cricket and I am working hard for it: Shahid Afridi on LPL 2020

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is currently skipper of the Galle Gladiators in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. Afridi has stated that he is enjoying his cricket at the moment and wants to be a superman for the youngsters in the team.

Shahid Afridi played a blistering innings in his first game in LPL 2020, posting 58 runs off just 23 deliveries against the Jaffna Stallions. The 40-year old's vintage blitzkrieg was laced with six gigantic maximums.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Shahid Afridi revealed that he is working really hard on the game and enjoying his cricket in the LPL.

“If you are passionate about this game, you need to work hard. The competition is too much and you are playing with youngsters. I want to be a superman with these guys at this age. The good thing is that I am enjoying my cricket and I am working really hard for it," said Shahid Afridi.

Afridi recently represented the Multan Sultans in the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL). He admitted that the presence of youngsters in the team creates healthy competition in the squad.

"If I want to continue to play cricket, I need to give a 100 per cent on the ground. As I said there are a lot of youngsters, especially on the bench, which creates healthy competition. The only thing that a player can do is try his level best," commented Shahid Afridi.

Afridi also heaped praise on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for organizing LPL 2020. He feels that the league will prove to be beneficial for Sri Lanka's national side too.

“I would like to congratulate the Sri Lankan cricket board for organising the Lanka Premier League. This is great for the youngsters of this country, who are getting opportunities while sharing a dressing room with overseas cricketers. I think because of this league, the selectors can find around two to three more players that can form the backbone of their national side," said Afridi.

Shahid Afridi's Galle Gladiators lost their opening game of LPL 2020 against the Jaffna Stallions. They are scheduled to cross swords with the Colombo Kings on November 28th.

