LPL 2022: Third edition of Lanka Premier League to be held from July 31 to August 21

The third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2022) will be played from July 31 to August 21, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Friday (June 10). The T20 tournament will feature five teams and matches will be played at the RPICS, Colombo, and the MRICS, Hambantota.

While the official schedule for LPL 2022 has not been released, SLC confirmed that Colombo will host the initial games before the competition shifts to Hambantota.

SLC President Shammi Silva stated while confirming the dates for the latest edition of the Lanka Premier League:

‘‘We are extremely happy to announce the 3rd edition of the Lanka Premier League, which has started well its journey toward carving a place in the global T20 League competitions, as a formidable tournament.”

There were some doubts over the organization of this year’s event in the wake of the political unrest and economic situation in Sri Lanka. However, Australia’s decision to go ahead with their tour, which is currently underway, seems to have given SLC the confidence to go ahead with LPL 2022.

The official release also stated that the tournament will feature a total of 24 matches. Registration of international players for the player draft will commence shortly.

What is the Lanka Premier League (LPL)?

Sri Lankan cricket’s flagship T20 tournament got underway in 2020 with five teams taking part and a total of 23 matches being played. The sides were named based on various Sri Lankan cities. They were the Colombo Kings, Dambulla Viiking, Jaffna Stallions, Galle Gladiators, and Kandy Tuskers.

The Jaffna Stallions won the inaugural event, defeating the Galle Gladiators by 53 runs in the final. The tournament had to be rescheduled more than once owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaffna Stallions changed their name to Jaffna Kings for the 2021 edition. However, it did not affect their fortunes as they won their second successive LPL title, defeating Galle Gladiators by 23 runs in the final.

