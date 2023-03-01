"Lunch ni kiya tabhi no ball and 2 reviews kha liye" - Fans troll Ravindra Jadeja for no ball and burning two reviews on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Ravindra Jadeja failed to deliver on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, March 1. The all-rounder first got out for just four runs as Team India got bowled out for 109 runs in 33.2 overs. The left-arm spinner then took the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne off a no-ball.

The incident took place on the first ball of the fourth over when the batter dragged the length ball onto the stumps. It was Jadeja’s second no ball of the match and the third instance while picking up a wicket in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jadeja also wasted a couple of reviews in the sixth and 10th over against Australian opener Usman Khawaja.

Fans were disappointed with Ravindra Jadeja’s off-day on the field and felt that the no balls and reviews could cost Team India the ongoing Test match.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Lagta hai aaj Jadeja ne Lunch ni kiya tabhi no ball and 2 reviews kha liye? (Looks like Jadeja didn't had lunch today, so he ate no ball and two reviews)."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Vivek Dhiman @vivekdhiman

- Fielding (probably the best one) 🤩

- Bowling on Indian pitches

- Batting down the order

- Taking wickets on No Balls

- Wasting DRS chances



#INDvAUS #BGT2023 #TestCricket Things that Ravindra Jadeja is a master of:- Fielding (probably the best one) 🤩- Bowling on Indian pitches- Batting down the order- Taking wickets on No Balls- Wasting DRS chances Things that Ravindra Jadeja is a master of:- Fielding (probably the best one) 🤩- Bowling on Indian pitches 😍- Batting down the order 😎- Taking wickets on No Balls 😠- Wasting DRS chances 😡 #INDvAUS #BGT2023 #TestCricket https://t.co/jrK289Yl1r

Varun @Varun_Pandya6

#INDvAUS BC Jadeja takes a wicket on a no ball. Its abdolutely not acceptable that a spinner bowls a No- ball. Just not Acceptable. Bowling coach needs to work with him. Third time it has happened that he has taken a wicket on a No- ball. BC Jadeja takes a wicket on a no ball. Its abdolutely not acceptable that a spinner bowls a No- ball. Just not Acceptable. Bowling coach needs to work with him. Third time it has happened that he has taken a wicket on a No- ball. #INDvAUS

Somnath Chakraborty @Somnath44333169



#INDvAUS 3rd time bowl no ball by ravindra jadeja which denied jaddu 3rd time Wickets 3rd time bowl no ball by ravindra jadeja which denied jaddu 3rd time Wickets #INDvAUS https://t.co/XEZpmRUBuN

Yashwanth @bittuyash18

Jadeja appeals for every thing as a captain you should know when to take review and when to not.

Labushange got 2 life lines already wow. Dismissed for a duck it was a no ball, and Rohit didn't take review which was plumb 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦



#Ashwin

#INDvAUS Very poor captaincy from Rohit.Jadeja appeals for every thing as a captain you should know when to take review and when to not.Labushange got 2 life lines already wow. Dismissed for a duck it was a no ball, and Rohit didn't take review which was plumb 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦 Very poor captaincy from Rohit.Jadeja appeals for every thing as a captain you should know when to take review and when to not.Labushange got 2 life lines already wow. Dismissed for a duck it was a no ball, and Rohit didn't take review which was plumb 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦#Ashwin#INDvAUS

K. 🇳🇬🇶🇦 @mufc_oda

2 bad reviews

When dustwin finally got it, they didn't take a review @ZuraHive Jadeja took wicket of no ball2 bad reviewsWhen dustwin finally got it, they didn't take a review @ZuraHive Jadeja took wicket of no ball2 bad reviewsWhen dustwin finally got it, they didn't take a review

Leonard @lenh0ff No ball wkt, ate two reviews n that lead to missing a proper a review... Jadeja is on fire No ball wkt, ate two reviews n that lead to missing a proper a review... Jadeja is on fire 😂😂🔥

Team India * Team Sunrisers @Sunrisers_Hyd



Stupid reviews and no balls JadejaStupid reviews and no balls Jadeja 😠😠😠 Stupid reviews and no balls

Arjit Anand @arjitanand Send Jadeja to Masterji for solving this no ball problem Send Jadeja to Masterji for solving this no ball problem https://t.co/XgZop8ACCO

Chinmay Rane @cvrane



#INDvsAUSTest Ravindra Jadeja first bowled no balls and now wasted 2 reviews for India. Ravindra Jadeja first bowled no balls and now wasted 2 reviews for India.#INDvsAUSTest

rohan @rhoehan11 Jadeja has today :

-scored 4 off 9

-bowled Marnus off a no ball

-burned 2 reviews. Jadeja has today :-scored 4 off 9-bowled Marnus off a no ball-burned 2 reviews.

Ansh Shah @asmemesss Bumrah watching Jadeja taking wickets on no ball. Bumrah watching Jadeja taking wickets on no ball. https://t.co/12haNzEn5u

Earlier in the day, Matthew Kuhnemann scalped a five-wicket haul that helped Australia bowl out India for 109 in their first innings. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets, while Todd Murphy picked up one.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 22 as all the other Indian batters failed to deliver.

In response, Australia were 71/1 at Tea on Day 1, with Khawaja (33*) and Labuschagne (16*) at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja won the PoTM awards in the first two Tests against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja, however, was adjudged the Player of the Match in the first and second Test against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He scalped seven wickets, including a five-haul, and contributed 70 as India won the opening Test by an inning and 132 runs.

The 34-year-old then returned with 10 wickets, including 7/42, in the second Test as India won by six wickets.

The hosts are now 2-0 ahead in the ongoing four-Test series.

