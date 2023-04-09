Lyca Kovai Kings to play IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in TNPL 2023 opener, check the full schedule

The much-awaited schedule for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 season has been released. Joint-defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings will play against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the season opener at Coimbatore on June 12.

Meanwhile, four-time champions Chepauk Super Gillies will also begin their TNPL 2023 campaign against the same opponents on June 15.

A total of 27 group-stage matches will be played across four venues - Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem and Tirunelveli.

As many as four doubleheaders will be played on weekends in TNPL 2023, i.e on June 24 & 25 and July 1 & 2, respectively.

The TNPL 2023 playoffs will be played on July 7, 8 and 10, with the final scheduled to be played on July 12. The venues for the playoffs and final will be released later.

TNPL 2023 full squads

A total of eight teams will participate in the sixth edition of the TNPL. They are Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Lyca Kovai Kings, Nellai Royal Kings, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Salem Spartans, and Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Check out full squads of TNPL 2023

Chepauk Super Gillies

U Saidev, Naryan Jagadeesan, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Aparajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Harish Kumar S, Sathish R, Rahil Shah, Rohit R, Silambarasan M, Sibi R, Mathan Kumar S, Santosh Shiv S, Viju Arul M, Lokesh Raj TD, Rocky B, Ayyappan.

Dindigul Dragons

R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Saravana Kumar P, Shivam Singh, Kishoor G, Hemanth Kumar G, Vimal Khumar R, Diran VP, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Mathivanan M, Tamil Dhileepan ME, Advaith Sharma, Rohan Ravi Bhutra, Sarath Kumar C, Arun S, Vignesh P, Affan Khader M.

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Gowtham V, Murugan Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kousik J, Swapnil K Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, Shijit Chandran P, Sri Abisek S, Aaditya V, Gurjapneet Singh, Anton Andrew Subikshan M, Deeban Lingesh K, Saravanan P, Krish Jain, Rahul D, Sudhan D, Ajay K Krishnan, Ayush M, Surya B, Karthik S.

Lyca Kovai Kings

Shahrukh Khan, J Suresh Kumar, M Siddharth, Sai Sudarshan, M Mohammed, Sachin B, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Kiran Akash L, Mukilesh U, Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V, Ram Arvindh R, Hemcharan P, Divakar R, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sujay S, Om Prakash KM.

Nellai Royal Kings

G Ajitesh, VS Karthik, Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, Arun Karthik, Aswin Crist A, Nidish Rajagopal, Sri Neranjan R, Mithun R, Rithik Easwaran S, Suryapprakash L, Poiyamozhi M, Harish NS, Emmanuel Cherian B, Rohan J, Sugendhiran P, Adithya A, Arun Kumar SJ.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, R Vivek, R Sai Kishore, Anirudh Sita Ram B, Chaturved NS, Periyasamy G, Trilok Nag H, Vishal Vaidhya K, Rahul Ayyapan Harish, Ganesh S, Mohamed Ali S, Manigandan S, Radhakrishnan S, Vetrivel I, Karuppusamy S, Bhuvaneswaran P, Ragavan M.

Ba11sy Trichy

W Anthony Dhas, T Natarajan, Daryl S Ferrario, Monish Satish, Athisayaraj Davidson, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Silambarasan R, Jafar Jamal, R Alexandar, Mani Barathy K, Rajkumar R, Shajahan M, Francis Rokins, Akshay V Srinivasan, Easwaran K, Godson G, Mohamed Azeem K, Saran T, Vinod SP, Karthick Shanmugam G.

Salem Spartans

M Ganesh Moorthi, Jaganath Srinivas RS, Kaushik Gandhi M, Abhishek Tanwar, Akash Sumra, Maan K Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek S, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Amit Sathvik VP, Gowri Sankar J, Mokit Hariharan S, Guru Sayee S, Yuvaraj V, Karthikeyan R, Kavin R, Sachin Rathi, Prasanth R, Aravind S.

Poll : 0 votes