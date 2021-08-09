Lyon and Agar can bowl with Ashwin and Jadeja's approach in Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Indian soil: Steve O'Keefe

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2017 star Steve O'Keefe gave his views on the Australian Test team's Asian tour in 2022. The Aussies will play Test matches in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India under the ICC World Test Championship next year.

Steve O'Keefe, the most successful Australian bowler in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2017, believes the current Australian spin attack has enough depth to achieve success in Asia.

In an interview with cricket.com.au today, Steve O'Keefe opined that Australia should use off-spinner Nathan Lyon, leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in their spin department for the Tests in Asia.

Steve felt even if the Aussies include two spinners in the playing XI, they should use them like the way India utilizes Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"The beauty of playing Nathan Lyon with Ashton Agar or if you went with all three, Nathan is an attacking, over-the-top spin bowler who can be aggressive, then someone like Ashton could really control (the game) and bring the run rate down to two or three an over.

“When you look at the Indian spinners (Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) bowling well, that’s genuinely how they work … one will contain and one will be the wicket-taker."

Spin to win? Former Test tweaker Steve O'Keefe has tabled a plan for subcontinent success. — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 9, 2021

When is the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

India defeated Australia 2-1 in a four-Test series Down Under earlier this year to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Virat Kohli's team will defend their title against the Aussies on home soil next year.

According to the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 schedule, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place in the second half of 2022. It will be interesting to see if Steve O'Keefe's suggestion helps Australia perform well in Asian conditions.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar