"Maahol Gritty hai bhai" - Team India star praises Yashasvi Jaiswal for brilliant century on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for his brilliant century on Day 1 of the first Test between England and India on Friday, June 20. The first Test is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

India are in England for a five-match Test series. Losing the toss, the visitors were asked to bat first on the opening day of the first test. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal, opening the batting, made the most of his opportunity, setting the tone with a terrific ton at the top.

Suryakumar Yadav, impressed with his stellar knock, praised him by posting a picture of Jaiswal celebrating the hundred on his Instagram story.

"Maahol Gritty hai bhai (The atmosphere is gritty)," he wrote in his story.

"JCB Jaiswal #YBJ6 &4ONLY," he added with a few emojis.

Below is the screenshot of Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story praising Yashasvi Jaiswal for his century -

Screenshot of Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story - Source: Suryakumar Yadav/IG

Jaiswal scored 101 runs off 159 balls. The left-hander hit 16 fours and a six in his innings. He also became only the fifth Indian batter to score a hundred in their maiden Test innings in England. He joined an elite list including Vijay Manjrekar, Sandeep Patil, Sourav Ganguly, and Murali Vijay.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill slam tons as India dominate Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

The decision to opt to bowl first after winning the toss did not quite go in favor of England captain Ben Stokes. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who opened the batting for India, gave the visitors a firm start, adding 91 runs for the first wicket.

India lost debutant Sai Sudharsan early after the fall of Rahul's wicket. However, Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill joined forces to build a 129-run stand for the fourth wicket. Jaiswal scored a hundred, as mentioned above, with captain Gill leading from the front, who also struck an unbeaten century. Gill ended the day on 127 not out off 175 balls, hitting 16 fours and a six.

He found able support from Rishabh Pant, who also impressed with an unbeaten 65 off 102 balls. India finished Day 1 in a strong position with 359 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets. As Gill and Pant walk out to resume on Day 2, they will have their eyes set on taking India to a massive first innings total and building on the momentum.﻿

