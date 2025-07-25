"Macha, I need some English here"- Indian batter makes hilarious comment on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was heard chirping about the need for more English on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Friday, July 25. The 23-year-old could be seen clapping and making the demand as India continued to try different ways to dislodge the England pairing of Joe Root and Ollie Pope.England began Day 3 at the score of 225/2 and Pope and Root put on 107 runs in the opening session of play to ground down the Indian bowlers on a placid surface in Manchester.&quot;Macha, I need some English here. I want hear some English from you, come on!&quot; Jaiswal was caught saying on the stump mic on Day 3 at Old Trafford.Indian captain Shubman Gill gave extended spells to all the pacers in the opening session of play on Friday, July 25. However, both Pope and Root negotiated the phase with little discomfort and steadily ate into the runs they trailed India by in the first innings.Gill eventually had to turn to the spin of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar but they too proved ineffective as England went to lunch without losing a wicket.Washington Sundar removes Ollie Pope immediately after lunch on Day 3 at ManchesterThe break could not have come sooner for India as they headed back to think of ways to dislodge the pair. Washington Sundar delivered the goods soon after the break as he used the drift at Old Trafford to good effect to induce an outside edge off Ollie Pope's bat on 71. KL Rahul, who was stationed as the lone slip, took a good catch to end the 144-run stand.Joe Root was joined by Harry Brook at the crease and at the time of writing, England were 349/3 in 80 overs, trailing India by nine runs.