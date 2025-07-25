"Macha, I need some English here"- Indian batter makes hilarious comment on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Jul 25, 2025 18:34 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
India in a huddle at Old Trafford - Source: Getty

India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was heard chirping about the need for more English on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Friday, July 25. The 23-year-old could be seen clapping and making the demand as India continued to try different ways to dislodge the England pairing of Joe Root and Ollie Pope.

Ad

England began Day 3 at the score of 225/2 and Pope and Root put on 107 runs in the opening session of play to ground down the Indian bowlers on a placid surface in Manchester.

"Macha, I need some English here. I want hear some English from you, come on!" Jaiswal was caught saying on the stump mic on Day 3 at Old Trafford.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Indian captain Shubman Gill gave extended spells to all the pacers in the opening session of play on Friday, July 25. However, both Pope and Root negotiated the phase with little discomfort and steadily ate into the runs they trailed India by in the first innings.

Gill eventually had to turn to the spin of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar but they too proved ineffective as England went to lunch without losing a wicket.

Ad

Washington Sundar removes Ollie Pope immediately after lunch on Day 3 at Manchester

The break could not have come sooner for India as they headed back to think of ways to dislodge the pair. Washington Sundar delivered the goods soon after the break as he used the drift at Old Trafford to good effect to induce an outside edge off Ollie Pope's bat on 71.

Ad

KL Rahul, who was stationed as the lone slip, took a good catch to end the 144-run stand.

Joe Root was joined by Harry Brook at the crease and at the time of writing, England were 349/3 in 80 overs, trailing India by nine runs.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications