"Made my decision a lot easier" - David Willey cites lack of central contract as the reason behind international retirement

England seamer David Willey has explained his decision to retire from international cricket after the 2023 World Cup. The 33-year-old expressed his agitation at not being offered a central contract by the England Cricket Board (ECB).

The ECB announced the multi-year central contracts over a week ago, based on the players' likelihood of playing in the format. The board has divided the players into three categories, but Willey found no place among the 29 players.

When asked how the absence of a central contract made him feel, Willey stated that it gave his decision a lot more clarity. The left-arm seamer said he should have been an automatic selection in case of contingencies.

He told Sky Sports:

"Upset, angry, disappointed. I think that, for me, made my decision a lot easier. These conversations around contracts all happened before we came out [to the World Cup]. I knew I was the only one that didn't have one. It was difficult. I felt, with two World Cups in 12 months, and knowing my position in the squad should there be injuries or whatever, I'd have a chance."

The Northamptonshire cricketer revealed wanting to retire before walking out to bat against India in Lucknow in the ongoing World Cup:

"Towards the back end of the summer, I knew it was coming. And I just feel that there's not very many opportunities in cricket to walk away when the time is right for you. That game against India, in front of a full crowd, in a World Cup: I walked out to bat, there was a strobe light show going on and, as I walked down the steps, I thought 'I'm done."

Willey has been one of England's best bowlers in the World Cup. In only three matches, the left-arm seamer has picked up 5 wickets at 28.80, including figures of 3/45 against India.

"I started to fall out of love with the game" - David Willey on missing out on 2019 World Cup

David Willey (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking on missing out on the 2019 World Cup squad, Willey disclosed that he knew the probability of losing the spot to Jofra Archer:

"In the build-up to that time, I started to fall out of love with the game and wasn't playing my best cricket. I knew, in my opinion, it was probably going to be between me and TC [Tom Curran] who missed out. Jofra [Archer] is a fantastic bowler and I've always known where my role in the squad has been."

He credited his family for making that moment a little 'easier' to bear:

"I remember the phone call like it was yesterday. My kids were playing outside and to be able to go out to them made that moment easier."

Contrary to expectations, the defending champions have performed poorly in the 2023 World Cup. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with one win in six matches. They will face Australia on November 4, Saturday.