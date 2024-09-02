Maharaja Trophy 2024: Most Runs and Most Wickets after Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters (Updated) ft. Karun Nair and Vidyadhar Patil

Mysuru Warriors clinched the Maharaja Trophy 2024 title by defeating Bengaluru Blasters in the final on Sunday, September 1, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Batting first, Warriors’ opener SU Karthik clobbered seven boundaries and three sixes in his 44-ball 71-run knock. Captain Karun Nair also punched out a crafty 66 from just 45 balls with three sixes and six boundaries.

Manoj Bhandage at number five blasted an unbeaten 44 off just 13 deliveries to help the Mysuru Warriors reach a commanding 207/4 from 20 overs. For the Blasters, Gneshwar Naveen picked up two wickets while Kranthi Kumar and Shubhang Hegde chipped in with a wicket each.

In response, the Bengaluru Blasters slipped to 26/3 inside the powerplay and eventually to 72/5 at the halfway stage of the innings. Opening batter LR Chethan waged Blasters’ lone rebellion with a 32-ball 51 as he kept losing partners at the other end to Vidyadhar Patil (3/19) and Dhanush Gowda (1/13).

With Krishnappa Gowtham and Deepak Devadiga also finding themselves among the wickets, the Warriors bowlers collectively restricted the Bengaluru Blasters to 162/8 and secured a huge 45-run victory.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Karun Nair (MYSW) 12 12 2 560 124* 56 309 181.22 1 5 1 58 30 2 Abhinav Manohar (SHL) 10 10 4 507 84* 84.5 258 196.51 - 6 - 11 52 3 LR Chethan (BEB) 12 11 1 429 89* 42.9 283 151.59 - 4 1 43 23 4 SU Karthik (MYSW) 12 12 - 372 71 31 299 124.41 - 3 - 39 15 5 Krishnan Shrijith (HUT) 11 10 2 349 100* 43.62 250 139.6 1 2 - 37 16 6 Luvnith Sisodia (GUM) 11 11 1 314 62* 31.4 225 139.55 - 2 1 30 18 7 R Smaran (GUM) 10 9 2 302 104* 43.14 208 145.19 1 2 - 19 16 8 Manoj Bhandage (MYSW) 12 12 5 292 58* 41.71 137 213.13 - 1 3 16 25 9 Suraj Ahuja (BEB) 12 9 1 286 82* 35.75 172 166.27 - 1 - 25 14 10 Krishnamurthy Siddharth (MLD) 10 8 1 263 50 37.57 192 136.97 - 2 - 27 9

Karun Nair was the highest run-scorer in the Maharaja Trophy 2024 with 560 runs. He leads second-placed Abhinav Manohar (507 runs) by 53 runs. LR Chethan retained the number three spot with 429 runs to his name, while Krishnan Shrijith (349 runs) slipped to number five on the batting charts.

SU Karthik (372 runs) rose from number seven to four after his match-winning knock of 71 in the final. Gulbarga Mystics teammates Luvnith Sisodia (314 runs) and R Smaran (302 runs) finished at number six and seven, respectively. They are followed by Manoj Bhandage at eight, who scored his 292 runs in Maharaja Trophy 2024 at a staggering strike-rate of 213.13.

Suraj Ahuja (286 runs) and Krishnamurthy Siddharth (263 runs) rounded up the top 10 run-scorers list of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 season.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 LR Kumar (HUT) 9 9 192 32 - 293 17 3/30 17.23 9.15 11.29 - - 2 Vidyadhar Patil (MYSW) 10 10 186 31 - 276 16 3/19 17.25 8.9 11.62 - - 3 Lavish Kaushal (BEB) 11 11 246 41 1 325 16 5/17 20.31 7.92 15.37 - 1 4 Codanda Ajit Karthik (MYSW) 11 11 216 36 1 340 16 3/31 21.25 9.44 13.5 - - 5 Manvanth Kumar (HUT) 10 10 202 33.4 - 330 15 4/33 22 9.8 13.46 1 - 6 Abhishek Prabhakar (GUM) 8 7 168 28 - 217 14 5/21 15.5 7.75 12 - 1 7 Kranthi Kumar (BEB) 11 10 209 34.5 - 259 14 3/18 18.5 7.43 14.92 - - 8 Krishnappa Gowtham (MYSW) 12 12 240 40 - 289 14 3/29 20.64 7.22 17.14 - - 9 Shubhang Hegde (BEB) 12 11 214 35.4 - 296 14 3/28 21.14 8.29 15.28 - - 10 Vidwath Kaverappa (HUT) 9 9 198 33 1 234 13 3/23 18 7.09 15.23 - -

Hubli Tigers’ LR Kumar finished the Maharaja Trophy 2024 season as the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps. Vidyadhar Patil catapulted himself from number nine to second spot with 16 wickets after bagging match-winning figures in the final.

Lavish Kaushal and Codanda Ajit Karthik, with 16 wickets each, slipped to number three and four, respectively. Manvanth Kumar (15 wickets) and Abhishek Prabhakar (14 wickets) also slipped to five and six on the table due to Vidyadhar Patil’s late resurgence.

Kranthi Kumar remained at number seven with 14 wickets and is followed by Krishnappa Gowtham and Shubhang Hegde with as many wickets to their names. Vidwath Kaverappa occupies the tenth position with 13 wickets from nine innings.

