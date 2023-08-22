Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons, Match 18

The Gulbarga Mystics and the Mangalore Dragons picked won their respective wins on Monday, August 21, 2023, in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy.

In the first match of the doubleheader, the Gulbarga Mystics defeated the Shivamogga Lions by nine wickets. Hardik Raj was the Player of the Match for his 3/27.

Batting first, the Lions managed to score 121 in their 20 overs. Rohan Naveen was the top-scorer for the team, chipping in with 33 off 24 balls. After both openers got out early, Rohan Naveen and Rohit Kumar helped them reach the total.

In response, Chethan smashed four sixes and as many fours for his unbeaten 31-ball 58. He led the batting attack from the front. Aadarsh Prajwal and Macneil Noronha chipped in cameos to help the team get over the line with ease.

In the second match of the doubleheader, the Mangalore Dragons defended 171 against the Bengaluru Blasters to win by 31 runs.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth and Rohan Patil added 39 runs for the opening wicket, while Aniruddha Joshi top-scored for the team with 39 runs. In the bowling department, Pradeep, LR Kumar, and Sarfaraz grabbed two wickets each for the Blasters.

In reply, Paras Arya ran through Blasters' batting order, returning with figures of 5/22. Shubhang Hegde was the lone warrior for the Blasters, remaining unbeaten on 54 off 41 balls.

Hubli Tigers stay at the top of the table in the Maharaja Trophy

After 18 matches, the Hubli Tigers remain at the top of the Maharaja Trophy table with 10 points. They have five wins and a loss so far. The Mysuru Warriors are placed second with four wins and two losses after six matches.

The Gulbarga Mystics are in third spot with three wins and as many losses from their six matches. The Mangalore Dragons and Shivamogga Lions also have six points but their net run rate is lesser than the Mystics.

The Bengaluru Blasters, who are yet to grab a win after six matches, are at the bottom of the Maharaja Trophy points table.