Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions, Match 20

Hubli Tigers and Shivamogga Lions picked up victories on August 22 in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023. In the first match of the doubleheader, the Hubli Tigers chased down 189 to win by six wickets.

Batting first, Mayank Agarwal and Dega Nischal added a 122-run partnership for the second wicket. The team lost Bhuvan Raju early but the captain Agarwal and Nischal took them to 188 in their 20 overs.

KC Cariappa picked up three wickets, while Vidwath Kaverappa grabbed two wickets while opening the bowling for the team.

Expand Tweet

In return, Mohammad Taha notched up 66 off 35 deliveries while opening the batting for Hubli Tigers. Luvnith Sisodia got out for 9-ball 20 early in the innings. After his dismissal, Taha joined hands with Krishnan Shrijith to take the team closer to the total. In the end, Manish Pandey smashed 22-ball 35 to take the team home.

In the second match of the doubleheader, Shivamogga Lions won by five wickets against Mysuru Warriors. The Warriors posted 162 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Captain Karun Nair led the team from the front with 33-ball 46. In the bowling department for Shivamogga Lions, Vasuki Koushik dominated the charts with 2 for 27 in his four overs. Kranthi Kumar also grabbed two wickets, in the end, to reduce the team to 162.

Shivamogga Lions lost Rohan Kadam and Rohan Naveen early. Nihal Ullal batted well for his 39-ball 45. After his dismissal, Abhinav Manohar's cameo kept the team in the hunt.

In the final two overs, the team needed 24 runs to win. Shivaraj changed the course of the game with two massive hits. The team got over the line with two balls remaining in the end.

Hubli Tigers stays at the top of the table

Hubli Tigers, who grabbed a win on Tuesday, continues to stay on top with 12 points from seven matches. Mysuru Warriors are in the second spot with four wins and three losses. Since they have a better net run rate than Shivamogga Lions, they are in the second spot.

Gulbarga Mystics and Mangalore Dragons are in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively, with six points each. Bengaluru Blasters are yet to pick up a win and are at the bottom of the table.