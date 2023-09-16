Maheesh Theekshana ruled of Asia Cup 2023 final vs India

In a massive blow to Sri Lanka, star spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of Sunday's 2023 Asia Cup final against India due to a grade 2 hamstring tear. The hosts have replaced him with off-spinning all-rounder Sahan Arachchige.

Theekshana suffered the injury while putting a dive in the field during Sri Lanka's win in the virtual semi-final against Pakistan on Thursday. He looked in pain immediately after and received treatment from the team physio.

But perhaps due to his unmatched skills and limited bowling resources, Sri Lanka opted to make him bowl three more overs at the death. He hobbled and almost limped on a few deliveries and received more treatment between overs.

The mystery spinner even had Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed trapped lbw in front but his one-legged appeal was turned down and Dasun Shanaka didn't review. When the replay was shown on the big screen at the ground, Theekshana threw his hands in anger even as the physio tended to his leg near the boundary ropes.

Grade 2 hamstring tears can take anywhere between three to eight weeks to heal. With less than four weeks to go for Sri Lanka's first match of the 2023 World Cup against South Africa on September 7, this is the last thing they would've wanted to see. Their other world-class spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is injured too.

Theekshana is among the few spinners in the world who can bowl in all phases of an ODI innings with a similar aplomb.

In the 2023 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka used him as the strike bowler and he picked up eight wickets in five matches at 29.12. He got Axar Patel out in his spell of 1/41 against India.

What does Sahan Arachchige, Maheesh Theekshana's replacement's ODI record look like?

Arachchige has played only two ODIs for Sri Lanka and bowled in just one of them, returning with figures of 1/18. Both were during the World Cup qualifiers after Sri Lanka had already qualified for the main tournament.

In domestic List-A cricket, he has 43 wickets in 72 matches at an average of 31.25 alongside scoring 1661 runs at an average of 30.75.