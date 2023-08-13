"Mahi bhai jaisa kaptaani paari khel di" - Top 10 funny memes after India reach 165/9 in 5th T20I vs West Indies

Team India managed to reach 165/9 in the first innings of the fifth T20I against West Indies on Sunday, August 13, in Lauderhill, Florida. The five-match series is currently level at 2-2 going into this decider.

Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss in the series finale and opted to bat first. He opened up that they wanted to take the challenge of setting a target in a crunch match.

After a sensational 165-run opening partnership yesterday, Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) and Shubman Gill (9) failed in this contest. Both departed inside three overs as West Indies bowlers reduced India to 17/2.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma did the repair job with a 49-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. Just as their stand started to look threatening, Roston Chase dismissed Tilak Varma with a wonderful return catch on his bowling.

Sanju Samson (13) then hit a couple of boundaries but could not convert the start as he fell in the 11th over, leaving India in a spot of bother. Hardik Pandya (14 in 18 balls) came in next and played defensively, trying to take the game deep.

Pandya went into a shell as he scored just eight runs in 16 balls. He then tried to make up for the slow start by launching a sixer in the 17th over but perished the very next ball without giving the desired finish to India's innings.

Suryakumar (61) batted with a good tempo at the other end and kept the scoring rate healthy even though his partners struggled for rhythm. He hit a magnificent half-century and finally got dismissed in the 18th over. Axar Patel (13) then took India to 165/9 in the company of lower-order batters.

Fans react after Indian batting unit except Suryakumar Yadav flop in the 5th T20I against West Indies

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the 5th T20I between the two sides. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

