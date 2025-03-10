"Main jaa raha hoon" - Gautam Gambhir's hilarious response to Navjot Singh Sidhu's dance request after 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a humorous response when broadcaster and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu asked him to perform bhangra. The exchange took place on Sunday, March 9, after India’s four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After choosing to bat first, New Zealand posted 251/7 in their 50 overs. In response, India captain Rohit Sharma played a stellar knock of 76 runs. Shreyas Iyer contributed with a crucial 48, while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 34, guiding India to a historic victory.

Once the presentation ceremony concluded, Gambhir took part in a lighthearted interaction with Star Sports. During the chat, Sidhu requested him to showcase some dance moves, to which Gambhir said (via Star Sports' X handle):

“"Main jaa raha hoon (I am going).”

However, the trio, including Aakash Chopra, danced to celebrate India's historic victory. This was the third time that India won the trophy, the most by any team in the tournament's history.

Gautam Gambhir shares message after India win the 2025 Champions Trophy

The Men in Blue emerged victorious over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final by four wickets, securing a record third CT title and their first since 2013. Following the match, head coach Gautam Gambhir took to X to share some snapshots from the victory, captioning the post:

“Congratulations to 1.4 billion Indians! Jai Hind.”

This marks Gautam Gambhir's first major title as India's head coach, a role he took on in July 2024, succeeding Rahul Dravid. India's thrilling victory in Dubai on Sunday made Gambhir the fifth person ever to win an ICC trophy both as a player and as a coach.

A winner of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, Gambhir now joins the ranks of Indian legend Rahul Dravid, Australians Darren Lehmann and Geoff Marsh, and South Africa's Gary Kirsten in this distinguished group.

