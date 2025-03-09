"I didn't want to say it" - Rahul Dravid's hilarious response on who wouldn't have won the fielding medal in his playing days [Watch]

Former India captain, head coach, and current Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid gave a hilarious response when asked who would not have won the fielding medal in his playing days. Team India began presenting a fielding medal to the player who put in the best effort on the field during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The tradition was carried on during the 2024 T20 World Cup and has been in place for the ongoing Champions Trophy as well. Rajasthan Royals recently posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), where Rahul Dravid was asked who would have won the medal the most times in his playing days.

He was told that he could not name himself, to which he reminded everyone that he had over 200 catches in Test cricket. Dravid went on to name two players who would have won the medal the most.

"I have taken 200 catches in Test cricket. I think in my era it probably would have been Kaif and Yuvraj who would have won a lot of those titles," he said.

However, Dravid refused to answer as to who wouldn't have won the medal. Former Sri Lanka captain and Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, who was also present, said that Sourav Ganguly would have come close, referring to him as 'Dada'.

"I think Dada comes close," he answered as the room burst into laughter.

Dravid then gave a hilarious response, saying:

"I didn't want to say it."

Rahul Dravid has the second most catches by an Indian in international cricket

Widely known as one of the best batters to have played the game of cricket, Rahul Dravid established himself as an equally impressive fielder during his playing days.

For a long time, Dravid held the record for the most catches by an Indian in international cricket across all formats (334). It was only recently in the ongoing Champions Trophy that Virat Kohli overtook Dravid to break this record.

The 52-year-old ended his tenure as India's head coach after the Men in Blue won the 2024 T20 World Cup and will now be seen during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Rajasthan's head coach.

