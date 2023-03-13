“Main kya karu? Job chod du” – Ravichandran Ashwin reacts hilariously to Cheteshwar Pujara rolling arms in IND vs AUS 4th Test

Ravichandran Ashwin reacted hilariously to Cheteshwar Pujara rolling his arms on Day 5 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, March 13.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote:

“Main kya karu? Job chod du? (What should I do? Leave the job?”

The picture showed Pujara bowling leg spin from Adani's end. The incident took place in the 78th over of Australia's innings. He gave only one run in his solitary over.

It’s worth mentioning that Pujara has scalped six wickets at an average of 27.66 in 245 FC games.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill also bowled 1.1 overs in the fourth Test before the two captains settled for a draw with more than an hour left for the stumps.

“Mazaak chal raha hai yahan?” - Twitter erupts as Ravichandran Ashwin drops an epic reply on Cheteshwar Pujara’s bowling

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled to see Ravichandran Ashwin’s epic reply to Cheteshwar Pujara’s bowling in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

One fan shared a meme on Twitter that read:

“Mazaak chal raha hai yahan?”

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2 @ashwinravi99 Bowler, batsman, cricket scientist, youtuber and memer on social media. Ash anna can do everything. GOAT anna @ashwinravi99 Bowler, batsman, cricket scientist, youtuber and memer on social media. Ash anna can do everything. GOAT anna https://t.co/AJD5sn4L8a

Akshat @AkshatOM10

your reaction : @ashwinravi99 when ur batsman friend starts bowling infront of his crushyour reaction : @ashwinravi99 when ur batsman friend starts bowling infront of his crush your reaction : 😂 https://t.co/Y4dA5kmzuy

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja named Men of the Series

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja won the combined Players of the Series award following India’s 2-1 win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While Ashwin scalped 25 wickets, Jadeja picked up 22 in the four-Test series against Australia. The duo also contributed 86 and 135 runs with the bat, respectively.

Following the series win, Ashwin also opened up on his camaraderie with Jadeja. Speaking on the post-match show, he said:

“I have started recognizing that over the last 2-3 years. He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative with the ball, credit to him, I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test as well and that's why we are here today.

Ashwin continued:

“The conversations have been a lot more in the last 2-3 years because I know how to communicate and what are his likes, his dislikes and even knowing what will help him.”

Ashwin will next be seen in action in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in the UK, which starts on June 7.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has been included in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, which starts in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (subject to fitness), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Note: Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI.

