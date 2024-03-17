"Main players are afraid of giving their bodies rest" - Naseem Shah cites insecurity within Pakistan cricket culture

Pakistan's tearaway speedster Naseem Shah has cited insecurity among the national team members due to which they fear taking breaks. The youngster revealed that Pakistan's present culture is fickle enough for any new player to seal their spot instead of a consistently performing one based on one or two performances.

Pakistan cricket has been in constant change since their group-stage exit in the 2023 World Cup, with Moshin Naqvi recently replacing Zaka Ashraf as the PCB chairman. Babar Azam also resigned as captain across formats after their World Cup failure.

Speaking to Cric Wick, Naseem, who returned from his shoulder injury in PSL 9, stated that players are afraid of taking rest as they fear losing their spot in the team.

He said:

"Honestly, the main players are afraid of giving their bodies rest even when they know they need a break because the Pakistan cricket culture is such that if a new player comes in and performs in a match or two, you don't know if he will replace you permanently in the team.

"This fear does not allow players to rest because you are scared your careers could end there. In other countries, if a main player is given a break he is assured he will not be dropped in case his replacement comes in and performs in a match or two."

The 21-year-old has delivered promising returns for Islamabad United in PSL 9, picking up 15 wickets in 10 matches at 20.53 alongside an economy rate of 7.70. United will also play the final of the tournament against Multan Sultans on Monday in Karachi.

Naseem Shah likely to mark his international return in the T20I series against New Zealand



Meanwhile, Naseem Shah could build himself up for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June via the five-game T20I series against New Zealand in April. The PCB announced the schedule for the home series against the Kiwis earlier this month, starting on April 18 and finishing on April 27.

Rawalpindi will host the first three T20Is, while Lahore will stage the last two. Pakistan will also play three more T20Is against England to close out their preparation for the World Cup, beginning on June 2.

