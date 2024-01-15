“Main thoda confused tha, maru ki nahi maru” - Yashasvi Jaiswal explains his sprint to run out Fazalhaq Farooqi

Yashasvi Jaiswal has admitted that he was confused over whether to throw the ball at the stumps or not after a mix-up between Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq in the second India vs Afghanistan T20I in Indore on Sunday. He added that he eventually decided it would be better to sprint and break the stumps.

India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore to clinch the three-match series 2-0. Batting first, Afghanistan were all out for 172 in 20 overs. Jaiswal was responsible for the last Afghanistan wicket to fall as he ran out Farooqi for a duck.

The latter was unsure about taking a second run after the keeper shied at the stumps and missed, but hesitantly went for it. Jaiswal, who was backing up at square leg, picked up the ball and sprinted towards the stumps at the non-striker’s end, successfully catching Farooqi short of his crease.

In a video posted on BCCI’s official X handle, Jaiswal opened on his thought process behind running with the ball towards the stumps to effect the run out.

“Main thoda confused tha, maru ki nahi maru [I was confused where to throw or not]. Then I thought that I can get there and run him out. So, I sprinted and hit [the stumps],” the youngster explained.

Farooqi’s run out was the second in consecutive balls during Afghanistan’s innings. On the previous delivery, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21 off 9) was run out off a wide delivery following a mix-up with Naveen-ul-Haq.

“Go out and play your shots fearlessly” - Yashasvi Jaiswal on message from Rohit Sharma

After impressing in the field, Jaiswal also shone with the willow, top-scoring with 68 off 34 balls in India’s chase of 173.

Asked about the kind of backing he gets from skipper Rohit Sharma with regard to his attacking game, the left-hander said:

“He tells me that ‘you go out and play your shots fearlessly’. He is always there and he looks after us. I think it’s incredible if you have a senior like him.”

Earlier, speaking at the post-match presentation after India’s win, Rohit praised Jaiswal and Shivam Dube (63* off 32 balls).

"They have had a great couple of years, Jaiswal has played Test cricket now and even T20I. He has shown what he is capable of. He has the talent and has a great range of shots. Dube is a big guy, very powerful and can take on the spinners. That is his role and he has come out and played two crucial innings for us,” Rohit said.

Jaiswal and Dube added 92 runs for the third wicket as India got home in 15.4 overs in the second T20I.

