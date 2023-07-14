"Maine 18 ki age me karke chhod diya"- Top 10 funny memes as India dominate West Indies yet again on Day 2 of 1st Test

Team India continued to assert their dominance in the first Test against West Indies with a clinical batting performance on Day 2 (Thursday, July 13) in Dominica. At stumps, they reached 312/2 and took a 162-run lead.

The visitors commenced the day with an overnight score of 80/0. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued from where they left the previous evening and went on to forge a sensational 229-run opening partnership. It was the highest 1st wicket stand for India against West Indies in Tests.

Both openers displayed wonderful discipline and technique in turning conditions to notch up their respective centuries. Sharma (103) departed immediately after reaching the milestone in the 76th over to give West Indies their first breakthrough.

Shubman Gill (6) endured a failure in his first innings at the number 3 position. Virat Kohli (36*) then played defensively and along with Jaiswal (143*) took India to 312/2 at Stumps on day 2.

"It was difficult, there is spin and the outfield is slow"- India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after stumps on day 2 of 1st Test

After the conclusion of the play on Day 2, Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed gratitude for receiving an opportunity to represent the nation in Test format. He opened up that the conditions were not easy on day 2 as the surface was conducive for spin, and the outfield was sluggish.

Jaiswal said:

"This was an emotional knock for me. Whenever we get an opportunity, it's really hard. I wanted to thank everyone for giving me a chance. It was difficult, there is spin and the outfield is slow. So, I was talking to Rohit bhaiya and Virat bhai to look at the scoring options. It has been challenging because it's hot."

He added:

"I love Test cricket because it will always test you. I enjoy the challenge of handling these situations. I had prepared well. I want to thank Zubin sir for making me work hard, and I'm really enjoying it. It was emotional and I'm proud of myself. I want to thank every and thank god. This is just the start. I will try to keep pushing myself and contribute with more innings.

