"Make a World 11 of the Champions Trophy and make them play against India" - Former cricketer's huge statement on Team India after 2025 CT triumph

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes even a best 11 from the rest of the 2025 Champions Trophy sides will not beat Team India after the Men in Blue's victorious campaign. Afridi's remarks came after Rohit Sharma's Men rampaged through the tournament by winning all five outings to clinch the 2025 Champions Trophy title.

It was India's third Champions Trophy triumph and a second consecutive ICC title after they won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Talking about Team India's dominant run on Samaa TV, Afridi said (via News18):

"If you see India’s team from openers to middle-order, to all-rounders, genuine spinners and fast-bowlers — I’ll say that if you make a World 11 of the Champions Trophy and make them play against India in Dubai, India will still win."

Afridi acknowledged India gaining a slight advantage by playing all their games in Dubai but pointed out how their excellent selection played a bigger role in the win.

"They deserved to win. When you invest in your domestic cricket, the structure, the academies and good cricket, you’ll get the results for it. No doubt India’s selection for the Champions Trophy, for the conditions… it was brilliant work from their selection committee. Yes, I agree that they knew the conditions because they played all their matches at the same place and didn’t change venues," Afridi said.

"That’s a big reason behind their win but the real reason is also their selection," he added. “I know this because I have played in Dubai, we used to attack the spinners, the role of the spinners is very important here. Their selection was very good.," he added.

India pulled off two outstanding run-chases of 265 and 252 in the semifinal and final against Australia and New Zealand on a tricky Dubai surface. The side has now won two out of the last three Champions Trophies while qualifying for the final in all three.

India inch closer to the top in overall ICC titles

Team India inched closer to Australia for the top spot in terms of ICC titles across formats. With the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, the Men in Blue clinched their seventh ICC title - only three behind Australia's ten.

Apart from the three Champions Trophy victories, India also have two ODI and T20 World Cup titles each. Only the World Test Championship (WTC) has evaded the side until now, despite them qualifying for the final twice in 2021 and 2023.

India are also two clear of the West Indies in ICC titles, with the Caribbean side sitting on five.

