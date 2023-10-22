"Making fun of these bowlers" - Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma wins battle against Trent Boult in IND vs NZ match of 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult was one of the key matchups for the ongoing 2023 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

While Boult has dismissed Sharma four times in ODIs, it was the India captain who won the battle this time around. The veteran opener launched an early attack and looked very confident against the left-arm fast bowler.

Boult conceded 29 runs in his first four overs while failing to pick up a single wicket. Sharma once again helped the Men in Blue get off to a brilliant start with his attacking approach upfront.

Chasing a 274-run target, Sharma and Shubman Gill set a wonderful platform with their 71-run opening partnership. A number of fans took to social media, lauding the Indian skipper for his exploits against Boult.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma scored 46 runs off 40 balls in the run chase before losing his wicket to Lockie Ferguson. It is worth mentioning that Trent Boult succeeded in getting an outside edge from Sharma's bat in the third over. However, Daryl Mitchell put down a difficult chance at slip, and the ball raced away to the fence.

Rohit Sharma has been in tremendous form in the 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma has showcased stunning batting form so far in the 2023 World Cup. He had a horrible start to the campaign, bagging a duck in the team's opening encounter against Australia.

However, he made amends with a fabulous 131-run knock off just 84 deliveries against Afghanistan. Sharma performed admirably in the crucial contest against Pakistan as well, scoring 86 runs in 63 balls.

The 36-year-old followed it up with an impactful 48-run innings against Bangladesh. Sharma has contributed significantly to the team's success in the showpiece event.

With four wins from as many outings, India are currently placed second in the 2023 World Cup points table. They will become the table-toppers if they manage to trump New Zealand in Dharamsala.