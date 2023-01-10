“Making Hardik Pandya vice-captain is a sign” – Reetinder Singh Sodhi feels all-rounder will replace Rohit Sharma as ODI captain in future

Former India player Reetinder Singh Sodhi reckons Hardik Pandya replacing KL Rahul as ODI vice-captain is a sign that he could lead Team India soon.

He praised the Baroda all-rounder for guiding the Men in Blue to a 2-1 victory in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The veteran reckons Pandya might lead India’s white-ball teams after the 2023 50-over ODI World Cup. For the uninitiated, Pandya had earlier helped India win the T20I series 1-0 in New Zealand last year.

Speaking to India News, Sodhi said:

“Making Hardik Pandya vice-captain is a sign that he’s seen as the next ODI captain. He has emerged as an option. It looks like he has it in him. He captained very well in the T20Is.”

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been dropped as Rohit Sharma’s deputy owing to a lean patch across formats. In ODIs, he scored 73, 14 and 8 in the three-match series in Bangladesh, which India lost 2-1.

“In ODI cricket, Arshdeep Singh can be a big success” – Reetinder Singh Sodhi ahead of IND vs SL ODI series

Sodhi feels Arshdeep Singh can succeed in ODI cricket but said that the left-arm pacer must show discipline in the 50-over format.

It’s worth mentioning that Arshdeep bowled five no-balls in the second T20I against the Islanders in Pune, which cost India, as they lost the game by 16 runs. Sodhi said:

“In ODI cricket, Arshdeep Singh can be a big success. Having said that, how he bowled no-balls in T20, he needs to prepare well. In ODIs, you have to show more consistency, but he has it in him.”

Sodhi added that experienced pacer Mohammed Shami should only find a place in the playing XI for the first ODI if he's in good rhythm. The veteran wants the team to continue with the in-form pacer Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

Sodhi said:

“Mohammed Siraj is in good form, and Umran Malik has been blazing all cylinders. If Mohammed Shami is bowling with the rhythm that he is known for, definitely, he should get a look in. If it’s not like that, and you find Umran and Siraj better, go with them. That’s what we call horses for courses.”

It's worth noting that Malik picked up seven wickets in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma and Co. will take the field in the first ODI against Dasun Shanka and Co. in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes