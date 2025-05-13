Manchester City wish Virat Kohli on Test retirement with memories of his & Anushka Sharma’s visit [In Picture]

English football club Manchester City shared a post on social media to congratulate Virat Kohli after the veteran batter announced his retirement from Test cricket. The Delhi-born cricketer, who made his debut in 2011, concluded his career with 123 matches, amassing 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 46.85, including 31 fifties and 30 centuries.

On Monday, May 12, Kohli shared an emotional post on Instagram, officially announcing his retirement from red-ball cricket and writing:

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” he added.

Manchester City paid tribute to the veteran by sharing a post on Instagram featuring Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma. The photo was taken during their visit to the 2023 FA Cup final, where City triumphed 2-1 over rivals Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. The caption read:

“All the best in your retirement from Test cricket, @virat.kohli.”

City are currently in fourth place in the 2024-25 Premier League standings, with 65 points from 36 matches.

“Watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege” - Anushka Sharma shares an emotional post after Virat Kohli’s Test retirement

Virat Kohli retired from red-ball cricket on May 12, and to honor him, his wife Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing:

"They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.”

“Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye," she added.

Virat Kohli, the third-highest run scorer in ODI history with 14,181 runs, will continue to play in the format.

