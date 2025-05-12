Former RCB all-rounder attends Man Utd vs West Ham 2024-25 Premier League match [Watch]

Australian all-rounder and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Cameron Green was in attendance at the 2024–25 Premier League clash between Manchester United and West Ham United. The match took place on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Old Trafford in England.

The hosts endured a disappointing outing, falling 2-0 as Tomáš Souček and Jarrod Bowen scored in the 26th and 57th minutes, respectively, sealing an away win for West Ham. Meanwhile, this marked the Red Devils’ 17th defeat of the season, leaving them languishing in 16th place with 39 points from 36 games. West Ham sit just one spot above, in 15th, with 40 points from the same number of matches.

Despite the home side’s defeat, Australian cricketer Cameron Green appeared to enjoy his time at the match, sharing a post on Instagram capturing the experience. He captioned it:

“Great day out @manchesterunited.”

Green was last seen in action for Gloucestershire in a County Championship Division Two match against Lancashire. He scored eight runs off 24 balls in his sole innings, as the match ended in a draw.

A look at Cameron Green’s numbers in international cricket

Cameron Green made his international debut for Australia in an ODI against India in December 2020. Since then, the all-rounder has played 28 matches in the format, scoring 626 runs at an average of 39.12, which includes two half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 89. With the ball, he has claimed 20 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

In Test cricket, the 25-year-old has represented Australia in 28 matches, accumulating 1,377 runs at an average of 36.23. His record includes six fifties and two centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 174. He has also taken 35 wickets in the longest format, with best bowling figures of five for 27.

Additionally, Green has featured in 13 T20Is, scoring 263 runs with three half-centuries and picking up 12 wickets.

