“I’ll remember the tears you never showed” - Anushka Sharma’s emotional tribute to Virat Kohli’s Test retirement; star batter comments

Renowned Bollywood actress and wife of star cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, gave an emotional tribute to her husband. Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12, which came as a shock to his fans.

She penned an emotional post on Instagram, noting that while his records and milestones will be spoken of, she will remember the tears he never showed. She added that watching Virat Kohli evolve has been a privilege, sharing a picture with him from the 2018-19 series in Australia.

"They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye ❤️," she wrote.

Virat Kohli also reacted to her post with a comment, putting up three heart emojis. Kohli played 123 Tests and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 fifties.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted flying out of Mumbai amid IPL 2025 return news

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted flying out of Mumbai just before he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 season, which has been suspended for a week.

There have been reports that the league could resume soon, which is when fans would be able to watch Kohli in action next. He has been in top form this IPL 2025 season, having scored 505 runs from 11 games at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46 with seven half-centuries.

