Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma spotted flying out of Mumbai as IPL 2025 gears up for resumption [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India cricketer Virat Kohli was seen at the airport with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The two were seen flying out of Mumbai with IPL 2025 set for resumption.

The league was suspended temporarily for a week, with the decision coming in on Friday, May 9. In a viral video, Virat Kohli can be seen in his usual airport look, with a casual oversized shirt, pants, and an orange cap, while Anushka Sharma can be seen in a casual shirt and jeans.

The two were flying out of Mumbai and were spotted at the airport. The IPL 2025 season is likely to resume on May 16 with a revised schedule. Virat Kohli is plying his trade for RCB and has been in good form in the tournament so far as well.

Watch the video of the two spotted at the airport posted on Instagram below -

Virat Kohli's solid form in IPL 2025 and retirement announcement

Virat Kohli is RCB's leading run-scorer in the IPL 2025 season so far. He has scored 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46. He also has seven half-centuries, all of which have come in a winning cause.

RCB are placed second on the table with eight wins and 16 points from 11 games, with Kohli playing a massive role in their successful campaign this season.

Meanwhile, the star cricketer announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. There were rumors about him having expressed his desire to quit the format, and it has now been put to rest as Virat Kohli has officially called it a day on his Test career.

He represented India in 123 Tests and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.58 with 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries to his name. India are set to tour England for a five-Test series in June this year. Notably, Rohit Sharma also announced his Test retirement a few days back and the team will now face England without the two senior stars in the side.

