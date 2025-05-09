Rajasthan Royals batter pens passionate post for Casemiro as Manchester United make 2024-25 Europa League final [In Picture]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and India batter Nitish Rana shared a passionate message for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro following the club’s second-leg semifinal clash against Athletic Club in the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League. The match was held at Old Trafford, England, on Thursday, May 8.

United secured a 3-0 victory in the first leg at San Mamés on Thursday, May 1, with Casemiro opening the scoring and captain Bruno Fernandes adding two goals. In the second leg, Mikel Jauregizar put Athletic Club ahead in the 31st minute.

However, the Red Devils mounted a remarkable second-half comeback, scoring four goals. Mason Mount netted twice, Casemiro scored with a header, and Rasmus Højlund also found the back of the net.

United triumphed 4-1 on the night, sealing a dominant 7-1 aggregate win to advance to the 2024-25 Europa League final.

Meanwhile, cricketer Nitish Rana shared a Manchester United post on his Instagram story featuring Casemiro and expressed a heartfelt message for the veteran, writing:

“Old Warrior.”

Nitish Rana pens passionate post for Casemiro (Image via Instagram-@nitishrana_official)

Manchester United will take on Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the 2024-25 Europa League final on May 21 at San Mamés.

Nitish Rana has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025 due to an injury

Nitish Rana missed the Rajasthan Royals’ match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 4. RR captain Riyan Parag mentioned at the toss that the southpaw was dealing with a niggle.

On Thursday, May 8, RR confirmed that Rana had been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a calf injury, and South Africa’s Lhuan-dre Pretorius was named his replacement. Rana had featured in 11 matches this season, scoring 217 runs, including two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, the Royals have been knocked out of playoff contention after a disappointing season, sitting ninth on the points table with only six points from 12 matches.

