"Manner in which he is handling Rashid Khan is alluring" - Indian spin legend's praise for Ryan Rickelton during AFG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy match

Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin seemed mightly impressed by South Africa opener Ryan Rickelton's batting exploits in the team's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Afghanistan. The two teams kicked off their campaign at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21.

The Proteas won the toss and elected to bat first. Rickelton countered the Afghan bowlers with great aplomb, looking at ease even against ace leg spinner Rashid Khan. Praising the 28-year-old's approach against the star bowler, Ashwin wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Ryan Rickleton is a fine player but the manner in which he is handling Rashid Khan is alluring."

South Africa's innings started shakily, with opener Tony de Zorzi losing his wicket for 11 in the sixth over. Ryan Rickelton and skipper Temba Bavuma steadied the ship for their team with a stunning 129-run partnership for the second wicket.

Ryan Rickelton completed his maiden ODI century with 103-run knock in AFG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Ryan Rickelton was the top performer with the bat for South Africa in their 2025 Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan. The left-handed batter notched up his maiden ODI century, finishing with 103 runs off 106 balls with the help of seven fours and one six. He became the first South African keeper-batter to hit a ton in the Champions Trophy.

The southpaw's wonderful innings ended abruptly, courtesy of a bizarre run out. The dismissal took place in the 36th over of the innings. Rickelton stepped out of his crease off Rashid Khan's bowling on the third ball and pushed it back towards the bowler.

Rashid collected the ball and completed a direct hit at the keeper's end. Despite putting in a dive, Rickelton was caught outside the crease and had to walk back.

Temba Bavuma (58), Rassie van der Dussen (52) and Aiden Markram (52*) also impressed with fine half-centuries in the match as South Africa registered 315/6 in 50 overs. For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets, while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmad bagged one scalp each.

