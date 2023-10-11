Marcus Stoinis good to go on 'home ground': Glenn Maxwell ahead of AUS vs SA 2023 World Cup match

Glenn Maxwell believes his Australian teammate and fellow all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will be fully fit to feature in their next 2023 World Cup game against South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 12.

Stoinis missed out on the Aussies' first game against India due to a hamstring injury. But Maxwell feels he will add a lot of value to the team against the Proteas as he played for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and knows the conditions really well.

Here's what Glenn Maxwell told reporters about Marcus Stoinis:

"He’ll be good to go. This is his home ground in the IPL, so hopefully he’ll enjoy being back out there in a couple of days’ time. He’s excited and frustrated he couldn’t be out there for the first game. He’s someone who obviously is a match-winner and someone you need in these types of tournaments.”

Losing makes you more fired up: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell accepted that Australia would be hurt after losing to India, but wants to use it as a motivation to come out all guns blazing against South Africa. He wants the Aussies to get on a roll of back-to-back wins and generate that momentum in the tournament.

Maxwell stated:

“It hurts losing games, it makes you more fired up to come out and hit the ground running in the next one. You just want to keep winning, you want to get some momentum moving forward in the tournament."

He further added:

“In my mind, I want us to be 8-1 when we hit the finals, that’s all I’m thinking. It would be nice to say we could go through undefeated, but obviously that chance is gone now. That’s just the competitive side of me. I just want to hit the next game as hard as we possibly can, take South Africa down and go from there.”

Cameron Green might have to make way for Marcus Stoinis in Australia's playing XI against South Africa.