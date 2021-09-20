"I want to be the best finisher in the world" - Marcus Stoinis

Australia and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has set his sights on becoming the best finisher in the world over the next three years.

Due to Mitchell Marsh's incredible run of form in West Indies and Bangladesh, Marcus Stoinis now finds himself in danger of being taken out of Australia's playing XI for the ICC T20I World Cup next month.

But the 32-year-old is determined to take his game to the next level heading into the final few years of his international career.

Stoinis told ESPNCricinfo:

"My next phase, the way I see it, over the next three years I want to be not only the best finisher in Australia, I want to be the best finisher in the world.

"So that's what I've spent my time thinking about and preparing myself for. I've got a great opportunity to do it with Delhi, and a great opportunity in this World Cup. Whether it's in this World Cup or the next World Cup, that's up to me."

"I'm feeling good now" - Marcus Stoinis raring to go after extended period of rest

Marcus Stoinis returns to action this week

Marcus Stoinis missed Australia's recent tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh along with a number of other senior stars, citing bubble fatigue. But after an extended break and a period of relaxation, he is raring to go once again for both his IPL franchise and his country.

"That was a big decision at the time. I wasn't used to watching the team play and not being involved, knowing that's what I want to do. And the first couple of weeks you're also second-guessing yourself as to whether you should have gone on the tour.

"But it became more and more clear that that was the right thing to do for me. I'm feeling good now, feeling ready to go. I didn't take much time off training. Because that's another thing you realise when you take a break - that you love the cricket. I love cricket, I love training," Stoinis said.

Stoinis will be aiming to make a big impact for the Delhi Capitals this month as they look to win their first ever IPL title. Another chance to win a major trophy then awaits him next month, as Australia look to win the ICC T20I World Cup that has eluded them so far.

