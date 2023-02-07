Marcus Stoinis on Virat Kohli’s likely impact in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: “We will have to get the better of him to win this series”

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has admitted that Virat Kohli will be one of the biggest threats to the visitors in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He, however, asserted that the Aussies will be ready to take on the challenge posed by him.

While Kohli has rediscovered his form in white-ball cricket, he is yet to return to his best in red-ball cricket. The 34-year-old has not scored a hundred in Test matches since the Day-Night encounter against Bangladesh in Kolkata in November 2019.

During India’s previous Test assignment in Bangladesh, he registered a highest score of 24 in four innings. However, Stoinis backed Kohli to come good against Australia. Speaking on the Backstage with Boria show, Stoinis commented:

“Virat is one of the best ever. The age he is at and the stage he is in his career, he will want to use this series as his platform. The best players always choose the best series. We have seen in the T20 World cup how good he was. It is an indication how hungry he is.

“He is certainly one who can push us back and we will have to get the better of him to be able to win this series. And I can tell you that we will be ready for him.”

Kohli has an impressive Test record against Australia. In 20 matches, he has scored 1682 runs at an average of 48.05, with seven hundreds and five fifties.

“India will certainly miss them” - Marcus Stoinis on Bumrah and Pant

Some Australian experts reckon that the visitors have a great chance of winning the Test series in India due to the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah (at least for the first two Tests) and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Stoinis admitted that India will miss both the match-winners. The 33-year-old commented:

“Look injuries are never good. You always want to play against the best players even if they are in the opposition. That’s what makes our sport what it is. Having said that we know what impact Rishabh and Jasprit can have and India will certainly miss them.

“Rishabh Pant had a huge impact in the last series in Australia and is a game-changer. So is Jasprit. Any team will miss players of their quality. For us, we will miss the reverse swing of someone like Starc in Nagpur. Having said that we have options. Young Lance Morris for example. What a dream debut it will be for him if he gets an opportunity.”

Stoinis added that the much-hyped battle between seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Aussie run-machine Steve Smith will be an enthralling one. The big-hitting batter stated:

“Steve plays spin very well and if you see his recent record he is in red hot form. He had a fantastic Test series at home and then got a couple of hundreds in the BBL as well. He will be the best prepared for Ashwin who is one of the best ever. I have to say this will be an enthralling contest.”

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick-off on Thursday, February 9 with the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

