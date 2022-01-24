×
Create
Notifications

"I think you'll appreciate that I can't answer that" - Mark Boucher dodges questions on legal proceedings after Proteas' series win 

Mark Boucher. (Image Credits: Getty)
Mark Boucher. (Image Credits: Getty)
Aayushman Vishwanathan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 24, 2022 08:53 AM IST
News

Following a 3-0 ODI series sweep over India, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher refused to answer any questions regarding recent charges of 'gross misconduct' against him.

The Proteas emerged on top in a thrilling ODI in Cape Town, beating India by four runs. Fifties by Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar went in vain as Temba Bavuma and co. defended 287 on a sluggish wicket despite the tourists holding the aces for most of the run-chase.

Amidst the series, former South Africa spinner Paul Adams accused Mark Boucher of calling him "brown s*** during their playing days together. Following this, Cricket South Africa (CSA) will now conduct an inquiry, and Boucher's position as head coach of South Africa is in jeopardy.

🚨 RESULT | #PROTEAS WON BY 4 RUNSAn absolute nail-biter to end a fantastic #BetwayODISeries and tour🤩 Thank you @BCCI for an amazing series during a chaotic time👏 we looking forward to seeing you again soon😬 #SAvIND #BePartOfIt https://t.co/4QK5uMWTDH

When asked to comment on the off-field issues, Boucher tactfully dodged the question.

"I think you'll appreciate that I can't answer that. I don't think I have to go into the second part of the question," Mark Boucher said, as quoted by News24.

The former keeper-batter and his legal representatives will begin proceedings on Wednesday.

"We wanted to win 3-0" - Mark Boucher on the series sweep against India

South Africa cricket team. (Credits: Getty)
South Africa cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

While discussing South Africa's series win over India, Boucher revealed that they stuck to the process and eventually achieved the desired results. Acknowledging Bavuma's hunger for results, the 147-Test veteran added:

"We spoke about our journey and not worrying about the series. We wanted to win 3-0. We've been through the hard times and only once you've been through the hard times do you really appreciate the good ones. We appreciate this, but our feet are firmly planted on the ground. This [is] just a nice chapter in our continued journey. We have a captain in Tembs [Bavuma] that really is demanding on results and that's good."
#NewCoverPic https://t.co/dmHOqOb8lw

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Quinton de Kock, who made 124 in the final ODI, earned the man of the match and man of the series award. The southpaw scored 229 runs in the series, averaging an outstanding 76.33.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी