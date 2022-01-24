"I think you'll appreciate that I can't answer that" - Mark Boucher dodges questions on legal proceedings after Proteas' series win 

Following a 3-0 ODI series sweep over India, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher refused to answer any questions regarding recent charges of 'gross misconduct' against him.

The Proteas emerged on top in a thrilling ODI in Cape Town, beating India by four runs. Fifties by Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar went in vain as Temba Bavuma and co. defended 287 on a sluggish wicket despite the tourists holding the aces for most of the run-chase.

Amidst the series, former South Africa spinner Paul Adams accused Mark Boucher of calling him "brown s*** during their playing days together. Following this, Cricket South Africa (CSA) will now conduct an inquiry, and Boucher's position as head coach of South Africa is in jeopardy.

When asked to comment on the off-field issues, Boucher tactfully dodged the question.

"I think you'll appreciate that I can't answer that. I don't think I have to go into the second part of the question," Mark Boucher said, as quoted by News24.

The former keeper-batter and his legal representatives will begin proceedings on Wednesday.

"We wanted to win 3-0" - Mark Boucher on the series sweep against India

While discussing South Africa's series win over India, Boucher revealed that they stuck to the process and eventually achieved the desired results. Acknowledging Bavuma's hunger for results, the 147-Test veteran added:

"We spoke about our journey and not worrying about the series. We wanted to win 3-0. We've been through the hard times and only once you've been through the hard times do you really appreciate the good ones. We appreciate this, but our feet are firmly planted on the ground. This [is] just a nice chapter in our continued journey. We have a captain in Tembs [Bavuma] that really is demanding on results and that's good."

Quinton de Kock, who made 124 in the final ODI, earned the man of the match and man of the series award. The southpaw scored 229 runs in the series, averaging an outstanding 76.33.

