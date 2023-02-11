"MARK MY WORDS, Mark"- Dinesh Karthik sends a message to Mark Waugh after his prediction proves accurate in BGT 2023

Dinesh Karthik sent a message to Mark Waugh on social media after his prediction proved to be correct in the first Test between India and Australia. Both Karthik and Waugh are members of the English commentary panel for the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

During India's innings on Day 1, Dinesh Karthik made a bold prediction and said that the home side will bat only once in the Nagpur Test. Here's what Karthik said on air:

"I'm coming in early to make a prediction, I strongly feel India will bat once and only once in this Test match. Mark my words Mark. "

Mark Waugh replied to him and said:

"We'll see about that DK, we'll see about that. What time is it. It's five past three. I'll write that in my diary. He could be right. It's not going to be easy, it's not going to be a stroll in the park."

India wrapped up the first Test on Day 3, recording a win by an innings and 132 runs. Soon after India's win, Karthik took to Twitter and wrote:

"MARK MY WORDS, Mark."

Dinesh Karthik made multiple accurate predictions in the first Test of India vs Australia series

India's innings win was not the only prediction from Dinesh Karthik that turned out to be correct. Before the second day of the Test started, Karthik predicted that the Indian team would bat for the whole day, which also proved to be accurate.

Karthik also tweeted during the first innings that Australia may get all out for 200 and Ravindra Jadeja will finish with a fifer.

DK @DineshKarthik twitter.com/DineshKarthik/… DK @DineshKarthik



Let's see how this tweet AGES



#INDvsAUS

#BGT2023 India to bat the full day today .Let's see how this tweet AGES India to bat the full day today . Let's see how this tweet AGES 😉#INDvsAUS #BGT2023 😉 twitter.com/DineshKarthik/…

DK @DineshKarthik



Jadeja a 5fer



#BGT2023

#INDvsAUS India should try and get them before 200.Jadeja a 5fer India should try and get them before 200. Jadeja a 5fer 😉#BGT2023#INDvsAUS

Fans on social media lauded Karthik for his accurate predictions. The wicketkeeper-batter has also impressed the cricket universe with his top-quality commentary.

It will be interesting to see if his predictions prove to be accurate in the second Test, starting February 17.

Get IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Updates at Sportskeeda on Day 3. Follow for latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes