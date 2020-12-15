Mark Waugh says Steve Smith should captain Australia again, Shane Warne disagrees

Former teammates Mark Waugh and Shane Warne expressed contrasting beliefs over Steve Smith captaining the Australian cricket team again.

Having served his suspension following the sandpaper scandal in South Africa in 2018, Smith is eligible to lead Australia again. However, he was overlooked by the selectors in the T20Is against India. Matthew Wade was asked to lead the side in the absence of Aaron Finch in the second T20I in Sydney.

Waugh told Fox Sports’ Heavy Roller Podcast: “I would have made Steve Smith captain. He is one of the best players in the team, so he is always going to be picked in the team. Plus he has captained Australia for a number of years. He’s got a great cricket brain, and I think he is a leader, so why not?”

Waugh wants Smith to take over Test captaincy once Tim Paine hangs his boots as he has paid the price for his involvement in the ball-tampering controversy. Waugh also rated Smith highly as a captain.

Shane Warne picks Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne as potential captaincy candidates ahead of Steve Smith

Shane Warne believes Marnus Labuschagne or Pat Cummins could be the next Australian captain.

Warne, however, believes Smith should just be allowed to excel as a batsman. He also clarified that his opinion has nothing to do what Smith went through due to the ball-tampering saga.

“I wouldn’t go Steve Smith. I would go someone else as captain. Steve Smith we want to bat and bat. I think we just let him bat and play. His time has been. It has got nothing to do with the issues in South Africa for me. I just think it is time for someone else,” said the legendary leg-spinner, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Warne believes captain or not, Steve Smith will always make runs. He suggested Pat Cummins’ name as a probable candidate. Waugh also said that Labuschagne could cover for him if Cummins is not available.

“Maybe a way of him playing every game if he is captain,” Warne answered back before adding Marnus Labuschagne’s name to the debate, “I just think there is always someone. Marnus Labuschagne. He loves the game. I think he is a good tactician. I think he understands the game. Marnus Labuschagne could do it. There is always someone.”

Steve Smith became Australia’s 45th Test captain in the 2014-15 season. He succeeded Michael Clarke as the regular captain after the latter’s retirement in 2015. Smith led Australia in 34 Tests, winning 18 and losing 10. He led Australia in 51 ODIs and eight T20Is, registering 25 and four wins respectively. In March 2018, Smith was replaced by Paine as the Test captain.