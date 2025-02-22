Mark Wood dismisses Steve Smith for 5 (6) with a 150kph delivery during ENG vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy clash

England pacer Mark Wood dismissed Australian captain Steve Smith with a 150kph delivery during the 2025 Champions Trophy match on Saturday (February 22). The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is the host for this high-octane clash.

Steve Smith walked out to the crease after the wicket of opener Travis Head in the fourth over during the second innings of the match while Australia were chasing 352. The 35-year-old's stay at the crease ended at the beginning of the very next over.

Mark Wood's short of a good-length ball outside the off-stump fetched an edge from Smith's bat as he attempted to hit it in the covers region. The ball went straight to the first slip, where Ben Duckett took a simple catch to give England their second breakthrough.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

England put on a record-breaking total of 351/8 in 1st innings of 2025 Champions Trophy match vs Australia

The English team broke New Zealand's 21-year-old to post highest ever total in Champions Trophy history on Saturday (February 22). They achieved the feat by scoring 351/8 against Australia, which is four runs more than the Kiwis' 347/4 against the USA in 2004.

Opener Ben Duckett was the protagonist for the English team in the batting department, with his incredible knock of 165 (143) after they were asked to bat first in the contest. Joe Root supported him well as the duo put on a 158-run partnership for the third wicket after their team was reduced to 43/2 inside the first powerplay. Reflecting on the first innings action during mid-innings break, Root said:

"It's good, nice partnership, probably a crucial time as well. It was a slow wicket, it was keeping low. Feels like we have to bowl well, very happy at the end. Duckett paced his innings well, going through different gears, managing different bowlers, rotating the strike with him was great."

At the time of writing, Australia reached 180/4 in 29 overs during the chase.

